Additional Features

Reindeer Headlamps Body Coloured ORVM Side Body Clading Spare Wheel Mounted On Tailgate 16 Scorpion Alloys Funtional Roof Rail To Carry Your Adventure Gear Macho Tailgate Mounted Spare Wheel Cover Makes You Stand Out Hassle Free Opening Of Spare Wheel Gate With Electric Boot Release Extra Wipe To Ensure Clean And Dry Front Windshield(Hardingworking Front Wipers) Rear Wiper That Understand The Requirment(Smart Rear Wiper) Rear Spare While Gate(Stylish Pack Mostly Available In Luxury Cars,Enjoy More Space)