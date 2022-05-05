What is the on-road price of Ferrari F8 Tributo in Jaipur? The Ferrari F8 Tributo Berlinetta is priced on the road at Rs 4,58,56,161 in Jaipur.

What is the detailed breakup of Ferrari F8 Tributo in Jaipur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Ferrari F8 Tributo in Jaipur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,02,00,000, RTO - Rs. 40,74,000, Insurance - Rs. 15,81,661, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Ferrari F8 Tributo in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,58,56,161 .

What is the on road price of Ferrari F8 Tributo? Ferrari F8 Tributo's on-road price in Jaipur starts at Rs. 4,58,56,161 and rises to Rs. 4,58,56,161. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.