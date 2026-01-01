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Amalfi SpiderPriceMileageSpecifications
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Ferrari Amalfi Spider Left View
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Ferrari Amalfi Spider Rear Left View
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Ferrari Amalfi Spider V8

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5.25 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ferrari Amalfi Spider Key Specs
Engine 3855 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Amalfi Spider specs and features

Amalfi Spider V8

Amalfi Spider V8 Prices

The Amalfi Spider V8, equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹5.25 Crore (ex-showroom).

Amalfi Spider V8 Mileage

All variants of the Amalfi Spider offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Amalfi Spider V8 Colours

The Amalfi Spider V8 is available in 8 colour options: Azzur Rola Plata, Blu Elettrico, Giallo Montecarlo, Grigio Silverstone, Verde Costiera, Verde Nurburgring, Rosso Corsa, Rosso Tramonto.

Amalfi Spider V8 Engine and Transmission

The Amalfi Spider V8 is powered by a 3855 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 640 bhp @ 7500 rpm and 760 Nm @ 3000-5750 rpm of torque.

Amalfi Spider V8 Specs & Features

The Amalfi Spider V8 has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Low Fuel Level Warning and Distance to Empty.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider V8 Price

Amalfi Spider V8

₹5.25 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
4,60,00,000
RTO
46,54,000
Insurance
18,05,323
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,24,59,823
EMI@11,27,566/mo
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Ferrari Amalfi Spider V8 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3 S
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
760 Nm @ 3000-5750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
640 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3855 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
320 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4660 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm
Height
1305 mm
Width
1974 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
255 L
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Drive Modes Names
Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race, ESC Off
Drive Modes Count
5
Auto Dimming IRVM
Auto-Dimming Inside Rear View Mirror

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25"
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch Screen- Front & Rear

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Level 2
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ferrari Amalfi Spider V8 EMI
EMI10,14,810 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,72,13,840
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,72,13,840
Interest Amount
1,36,74,734
Payable Amount
6,08,88,574

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