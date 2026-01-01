|Engine
|3855 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Amalfi Spider V8, equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹5.25 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Amalfi Spider offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Amalfi Spider V8 is available in 8 colour options: Azzur Rola Plata, Blu Elettrico, Giallo Montecarlo, Grigio Silverstone, Verde Costiera, Verde Nurburgring, Rosso Corsa, Rosso Tramonto.
The Amalfi Spider V8 is powered by a 3855 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 640 bhp @ 7500 rpm and 760 Nm @ 3000-5750 rpm of torque.
The Amalfi Spider V8 has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Low Fuel Level Warning and Distance to Empty.