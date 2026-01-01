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849 TestarossaPriceSpecifications
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Ferrari 849 Testarossa V8

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11.82 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ferrari 849 Testarossa Key Specs
Engine 3990 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all 849 Testarossa specs and features

849 Testarossa V8

849 Testarossa V8 Prices

The 849 Testarossa V8, equipped with a V8 Twin-Turbocharged and Automatic, is listed at ₹11.82 Crore (ex-showroom).

849 Testarossa V8 Mileage

All variants of the 849 Testarossa offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

849 Testarossa V8 Engine and Transmission

The 849 Testarossa V8 is powered by a 3990 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 1050 bhp and 842 Nm @ 6500 rpm of torque.

849 Testarossa V8 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 849 Testarossa's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Revuelto priced ₹8.89 Cr or the Ferrari Purosangue SUV priced ₹10.5 Cr.

849 Testarossa V8 Specs & Features

The 849 Testarossa V8 has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Air Conditioner, Door Ajar Warning and Automatic Head Lamps.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa V8 Price

849 Testarossa V8

₹11.82 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,37,00,000
RTO
1,04,24,000
Insurance
40,30,374
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,81,54,874
EMI@25,39,609/mo
Add to Compare
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Ferrari 849 Testarossa V8 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
842 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
1050 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
V8 Twin-Turbocharged
Battery Capacity
7.45 kWh
Electric Motor
Triple
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
0-100 km/h in 2.3 seconds (claimed)
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
3990 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Max Speed
330 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R20
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R20

Capacity

Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 Litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4718 mm
Wheelbase
2650 mm
Height
1225 mm
Width
1999 mm

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yescr
Air Conditioner
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive with Stop and Go

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Powered & Folding
Boot-lid Opener
Manual

Storage

Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Ferrari 849 Testarossa V8 EMI
EMI22,85,648 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,63,39,386
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,63,39,386
Interest Amount
3,07,99,504
Payable Amount
13,71,38,890

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849 TestarossavsRevuelto
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10.5 Cr
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