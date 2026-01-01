|Engine
|3990 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The 849 Testarossa V8, equipped with a V8 Twin-Turbocharged and Automatic, is listed at ₹11.82 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 849 Testarossa offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 849 Testarossa V8 is powered by a 3990 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 1050 bhp and 842 Nm @ 6500 rpm of torque.
In the 849 Testarossa's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Revuelto priced ₹8.89 Cr or the Ferrari Purosangue SUV priced ₹10.5 Cr.
The 849 Testarossa V8 has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Air Conditioner, Door Ajar Warning and Automatic Head Lamps.