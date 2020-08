Additional Features

Draped Design of The Flanks Visually Shortens The Tail and is Characterised by Sharply Slanted Crease Lines and Impressively Muscular Wheelarches Four Round Tail Lights Innovative Aero Cluster On The Front To Increase Downforce and Balance Aero Load Air Intake For Brake Cooling Bonnet Air Intake Rear Diffuser With Active Devices Flaps Open Up To Reduce Drag At High Speed