Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsFerrari812On Road Price in Jaipur

Ferrari 812 On Road Price in Jaipur

1/2
2/2
5.93 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

812 Price in Jaipur

Ferrari 812 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 5.93 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ferrari 812 Superfast₹ 5.93 Crore
...Read More

Ferrari 812 Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Superfast
₹5.93 Crore*On-Road Price
6496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,20,00,000
RTO
52,54,000
Insurance
20,36,698
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jaipur)
5,92,91,198
EMI@12,74,399/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Ferrari 812 Alternatives

Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
Check Latest Offers
DB12 Price in Jaipur
Rolls-Royce Wraith

Rolls-Royce Wraith

5 Cr Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Wraith Price in Jaipur
Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Huracan STO Price in Jaipur
McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S

5.91 Cr
Check Latest Offers
750S Price in Jaipur
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
Check Latest Offers
720S Price in Jaipur

Popular Ferrari Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Ferrari Cars

Ferrari News

Ferrari claims all of its current cars are sold throughout 2025 and deliveries against new bookings will be made only in 2026.
Ferrari to launch three cars in 2024, new hypercar may get a plug-in hybrid tech
4 Feb 2024
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton shocked the world by announcing his decision to end long association with Mercedes F1 team. He will join Ferrari by the end of the ongoing season.
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes, join Ferrari at the end of 2024
2 Feb 2024
This 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO gleams its way into record books for the highest bid ever commanded by a Ferrari model.
Record shattered: This 1962 Ferrari GTO auctioned for $51.7 million, highest-ever for brand
15 Nov 2023
The Ferrari 296 GTB is the first Ferrari in Dulquer Salmaan's garage, which otherwise is a collection of some of the most exotic cars in India
Actor Dulquer Salmaan brings home the firecracker Ferrari 296 GTB this Diwali
14 Nov 2023
File photo of a Ferrari car used for representational purpose.
First-ever all-electric Ferrari is coming in sooner than you may have been told
7 Nov 2023
View all
  News

Ferrari Videos

Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
17 Oct 2023
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
1 Feb 2024
Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
1 Feb 2024
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Ferrari 812 FAQs

The on-road price of Ferrari 812 Superfast in Jaipur is Rs 5,92,91,198.
The RTO Charges for the Ferrari 812 Superfast in Jaipur is Rs 52,54,000.
The insurance Charges for the Ferrari 812 Superfast in Jaipur is Rs 20,36,698.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Ferrari 812 base variant in Jaipur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,20,00,000, RTO - Rs. 52,54,000, Insurance - Rs. 20,36,698, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Ferrari 812 in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,92,91,198.
The top model of the Ferrari 812 is the Ferrari Superfast, with an on-road price of Rs. 5,92,91,198 in Jaipur.
The on-road price of Ferrari 812 in Jaipur starts at Rs. 5,92,91,198 and goes upto Rs. 5,92,91,198. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Ferrari 812 in Jaipur will be Rs. 12,02,212. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details