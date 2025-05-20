Exp. Launch in May 2028
Category Average: 6496.0 cc
12Cilindri: 6496.0 cc
Category Average: 685.2 bhp
12Cilindri: 818.0 bhp
Ferrari 12Cilindri is priced at Rs. 9 - 10 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
Ferrari 12Cilindri rivals are Aston Martin Vanquish, Ferrari Purosangue SUV, Lamborghini Revuelto, Rolls-Royce Spectre.
Ferrari 12Cilindri offers a 2 Seater configuration.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Max Torque
|678 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|6496 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|340 kmph
