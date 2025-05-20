12CilindriImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Ferrari 12Cilindri
FERRARI 12Cilindri

Exp. Launch in May 2028

₹9 - 10 Cr*Expected price
12Cilindri Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 6496.0 cc

12Cilindri: 6496.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 685.2 bhp

12Cilindri: 818.0 bhp

Ferrari 12Cilindri Latest Update

Latest News:

Ferrari 12Cilindri unveiled in India, gets a 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 with 819 bhp. Check details
Lamborghini Temerario vs Ferrari 296 GTB: A supercar spec-sheet showdown

Ferrari 12Cilindri Price:

Ferrari 12Cilindri is priced at Rs. 9 - 10 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

Which are the major rivals of Ferrari 12Cilindri?

Ferrari 12Cilindri rivals are Aston Martin Vanquish, Ferrari Purosangue SUV, Lamborghini Revuelto, Rolls-Royce Spectre.

What is the Seating Capacity of Ferrari 12Cilindri?

Ferrari 12Cilindri offers a 2 Seater configuration.

Ferrari 12Cilindri Images

Ferrari 12Cilindri Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque678 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine6496 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed340 kmph

