New Cars With Engine And Specs & Features Options in India

58 Cars found

  • demo

    Mahindra XUV700

    Add to Compare
    ₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1997.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Tata Harrier

    Add to Compare
    ₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1956.0 cc DieselAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Add to Compare
    ₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1997.0 cc MultipleManual
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Land Rover Defender

    Add to Compare
    ₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1997.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Volvo XC90

    Add to Compare
    ₹88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1969.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Jeep Wrangler

    Add to Compare
    ₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1998.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    MG Gloster

    Add to Compare
    ₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1996.0 cc DieselBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Skoda Superb

    Add to Compare
    ₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1984.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Audi A6

    Add to Compare
    ₹54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1984.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    Add to Compare
    ₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1984.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Jeep Meridian

    Add to Compare
    ₹29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1956.0 cc DieselBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    Add to Compare
    ₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1997.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Volvo XC40

    Add to Compare
    ₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1969.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    BMW Z4

    Add to Compare
    ₹67 - 82.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1998.0 cc PetrolBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Add to Compare
    ₹34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1984.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Volvo XC60

    Add to Compare
    ₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1969.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    Add to Compare
    ₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1997.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    BMW X3

    Add to Compare
    ₹57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1995.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Add to Compare
    ₹77.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1995.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Add to Compare
    ₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1950.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    BMW 3 Series

    Add to Compare
    ₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1995.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Add to Compare
    ₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1950.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]

    Add to Compare
    ₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    1995.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    Skoda Octavia

    Add to Compare
    ₹26.29 - 29.29 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    1984.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Add to Compare
    ₹50.01 - 51.74 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    1950.0 cc MultipleAutomatic

    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
    Check Latest Offers
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    4.18 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    3.3 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Tata Avinya
    Tata Avinya
    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Honda WR-V 2023
    Honda WR-V 2023
    8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details