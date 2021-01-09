HT Auto
New Cars With Engine And Specs & Features Options in India

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
    1497.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Hyundai Verna

    ₹10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs
    1482.0 cc PetrolBoth
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs
    1462.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Hyundai Creta

    ₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs
    1353.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Kia Seltos

    ₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs
    1353.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    MG Hector

    ₹14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs
    1451.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    ₹43.6 - 47.7 Lakhs
    1332.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs
    1493.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    MG Astor

    ₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs
    1349.0 cc PetrolBoth
    Jeep Compass

    ₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs
    1368.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs
    1493.0 cc DieselManual
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs
    1462.0 cc PetrolBoth
    BMW X1

    ₹45.9 - 47.9 Lakhs
    1499.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    MG Hector Plus

    ₹17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs
    1451.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Mahindra Marazzo

    ₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs
    1497.0 cc DieselManual
    Nissan Kicks

    ₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs
    1330.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹19.5 Lakhs
    1498.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs
    1332.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs
    1332.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
  DISCONTINUED

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

    ₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs
    1462.0 cc PetrolBoth
  DISCONTINUED

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]

    ₹7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs
    1462.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
  DISCONTINUED

    Honda City [2017-2023]

    ₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs
    1497.0 cc PetrolManual
  DISCONTINUED

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]

    ₹9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs
    1462.0 cc PetrolBoth
  DISCONTINUED

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs
    1496.0 cc MultipleBoth
  DISCONTINUED

    Toyota Yaris

    ₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs
    1496.0 cc PetrolBoth

