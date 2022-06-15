HT Auto
    Hyundai Venue

    ₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh
    998.0 cc Multiple Both
    Kia Sonet

    ₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs
    998.0 cc Multiple Automatic
    Hyundai i20

    ₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs
    998.0 cc Multiple Both
    Nissan Magnite

    ₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs
    999.0 cc Petrol Both
    Renault Kwid

    ₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs
    799.0 cc Petrol Both
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs
    998.0 cc Petrol Both
    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh
    999.0 cc Petrol Both
    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs
    999.0 cc Petrol Both
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs
    998.0 cc Multiple Automatic
    Renault Triber

    ₹6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs
    999.0 cc Petrol Both
    Renault Kiger

    ₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs
    999.0 cc Petrol Both
    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs
    999.0 cc Petrol Both
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    ₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs
    998.0 cc Petrol Both
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs
    998.0 cc Petrol Both
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    ₹5.39 - 7.1 Lakhs
    998.0 cc Multiple Both
    Maruti Suzuki Alto

    ₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs
    796.0 cc Multiple Manual
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs
    998.0 cc Multiple Both
  DISCONTINUED

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]

    ₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs
    998.0 cc Multiple Automatic
  DISCONTINUED

    Datsun redi-GO

    ₹3.58 - 4.99 Lakhs
    799.0 cc Petrol Both
  DISCONTINUED

    Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]

    ₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs
    998.0 cc Multiple Both
  DISCONTINUED

    Volkswagen Vento

    ₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs
    999.0 cc Petrol Automatic
  DISCONTINUED

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio X

    ₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs
    998.0 cc Petrol Automatic
  DISCONTINUED

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs
    999.0 cc Petrol Automatic
  DISCONTINUED

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹7.79 - 13.49 Lakhs
    999.0 cc Petrol Both

