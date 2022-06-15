HT Auto
Diesel Cars With Best Mileage in India

8 Cars found

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
    998.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022

    ₹55 - 61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1496.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Mahindra XUV500

    ₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    2179.0 cc DieselBoth
    Ford Freestyle

    ₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    1194.0 cc MultipleManual
    Mercedes-Benz CLS

    ₹86.39 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    1950.0 cc DieselAutomatic
    Ford Aspire

    ₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    1194.0 cc MultipleManual
    Ford Figo

    ₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    1194.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    2179.0 cc DieselManual

