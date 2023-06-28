HT Auto
Datsun GO

3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Datsun GO is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Datsun GO Specs

Datsun GO comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The GO measures 3,788 mm in length, 1,636 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ...Read More

Datsun GO Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
T(O) CVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.59
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
76 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
685.65
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse link
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
180
Length
3788
Wheelbase
2450
Kerb Weight
913
Height
1507
Width
1636
Bootspace
265
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
35
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Datsun GO Variants & Price List

Datsun GO price starts at ₹ 3.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.56 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Datsun GO comes in 7 variants. Datsun GO top variant price is ₹ 6.45 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
D
3.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
A
4.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
A(O)
5.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
T
5.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
T(O)
5.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
T CVT
6.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Automatic
T(O) CVT
6.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

