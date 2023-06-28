Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Datsun GO comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The GO measures 3,788 mm in length, 1,636 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of GO is 180. A five-seat model, Datsun GO sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Datsun GO price starts at ₹ 3.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.56 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Datsun GO comes in 7 variants. Datsun GO top variant price is ₹ 6.45 Lakhs.
D
₹3.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
A
₹4.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
A(O)
₹5.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
T
₹5.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
T(O)
₹5.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
T CVT
₹6.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Automatic
T(O) CVT
₹6.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Automatic