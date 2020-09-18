There are a total of 8 Under 10 Lakhs And Compact Suv in India:Price and Specs car models currently on sale in India and Under 10 Lakhs And Compact Suv in India:Price and Specs car price starts at Rs. 5,45,000 in India.
Under 10 Lakhs And Compact Suv Cars in India:Price and Specs Price List (November 2022) in India
|Under 10 Lakhs And Compact Suv Cars in India:Price and Spec Models
|Ex-ShowRoom Price
|Kia Sonet
|₹ 6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs
|Ford EcoSport
|₹ 7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV300
|₹ 7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs
|Tata Nexon
|₹ 7 - 13.24 Lakhs
|Mahindra KUV100 NXT
|₹ 5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs
|Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
|₹ 7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs
|Renault Kiger
|₹ 5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs
|Honda WR-V
|₹ 8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs