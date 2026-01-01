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Citroen eC3X Front Right View
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Citroen eC3X Dashboard View
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Citroen eC3X Infortainment System View
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Citroen eC3X Wireless Charger View
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Citroen eC3X Driver Display View
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Citroen eC3X Seat View
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Citroen eC3X Shine

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.93 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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eC3X Shine

eC3X Shine Prices

The eC3X Shine, featuring a 29.2 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 320 km, is priced at ₹13.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

eC3X Shine Range

The eC3X Shine delivers a claimed single-charge range of 320 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

eC3X Shine Colours

The eC3X Shine is available in 4 colour options: Cosmo Blue, Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, Polar White.

eC3X Shine Battery & Range

The eC3X Shine is powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack that allows for 320 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 143 Nm of torque.

eC3X Shine vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the eC3X Shine include the Mahindra 3XO EV priced between ₹13.89 Lakhs - 15.46 Lakhs and the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs.

eC3X Shine Specs & Features

The eC3X Shine has Emergency Call Button, Heater, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Front AC, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.

Citroen eC3X Shine Price

eC3X Shine

₹13.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,26,300
RTO
12,000
Insurance
54,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,93,366
EMI@29,949/mo
Add to Compare
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Citroen eC3X Shine Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Front Axle)
Driving Range
320 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
FWD
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Engine
Air cooled
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Diamond-Cut
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3981 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm
Height
1586 mm
Width
1733 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
447 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Air Purifier
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
2 - Standard & Eco
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Drive Modes Count
2
Front AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
No
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Chrome
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable with Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Satin Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
High-Gloss Black
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000 Km
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000 Kms
Battery Warranty (Years)
7 Years

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming, Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
4 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Type-C USB Charger-2 Rear,Type-A USB Charger - 1
Display
TFT - Digital Citroen Connect Touchscreen
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Front Driver and Passenger Airbag,Front Seat Side Airbags,Curtain Airbags)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Leatherette-Wrapped
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black & Lama dashboard
Ventilated Seats
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leater
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Leatherette-Wrapped
Citroen eC3X Shine Offers
On citroen eC3X :- Introductory Consumer Offer* ₹...
Applicable on ec3xshine variant
Expiring on 1 Jul
View Offer
View All Offers
Citroen eC3X Shine EMI
EMI26,954 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,54,029
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,54,029
Interest Amount
3,63,209
Payable Amount
16,17,238

Citroen eC3X other Variants

eC3X Live 29.2 kWh

₹12.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,99,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
50,104
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,61,604
EMI@27,117/mo
Add to Compare
Close

eC3X Live (O)

₹12.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,35,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
51,366
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,98,866
EMI@27,918/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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Mahindra 3XO EV

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13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
+1
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Tata Nexon EV

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+1
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Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
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VinFast VF6

VinFast VF6

16.49 - 18.29 Lakhs
+1
eC3XvsVF6
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

9.69 - 12.59 Lakhs
+2
eC3XvsPunch EV

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