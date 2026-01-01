The eC3X Shine, featuring a 29.2 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 320 km, is priced at ₹13.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The eC3X Shine delivers a claimed single-charge range of 320 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The eC3X Shine is available in 4 colour options: Cosmo Blue, Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, Polar White.
The eC3X Shine is powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack that allows for 320 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 143 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the eC3X Shine include the Mahindra 3XO EV priced between ₹13.89 Lakhs - 15.46 Lakhs and the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs.
The eC3X Shine has Emergency Call Button, Heater, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Front AC, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.