The eC3X Live 29.2 kWh, featuring a 29.2 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 320 km, is priced at ₹12.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The eC3X Live 29.2 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 320 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The eC3X Live 29.2 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Cosmo Blue, Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, Polar White.
The eC3X Live 29.2 kWh is powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack that allows for 320 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 143 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the eC3X Live 29.2 kWh include the Mahindra 3XO EV priced between ₹13.89 Lakhs - 15.46 Lakhs and the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs.
The eC3X Live 29.2 kWh has Emergency Call Button, Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, One Touch - Up, Cabin-Boot Access, Front AC, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning and Clock.