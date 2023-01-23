Saved Articles
Citroen eC3
₹11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Citroen eC3 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
About Citroen eC3
Latest Update
Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago EV: What should be your pick?
Citroen opens booking for eC3 ahead of launch next month. Here's how to book one
Citroen
eC3
Electric | Automatic
₹11.5 Lakhs*
Ex-showroom price
Get On-Road Price
Add to compare
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Citroen eC3 News
View All
Citroen opens booking for eC3 ahead of launch next month. Here's how to book one
23 Jan 2023
23 Jan 2023
Tata Tiago
EV
vs Citroen eC3: Battery pack, driving range and specs compared
20 Jan 2023
Citroen eC3 breaks cover prior to nearing launch, booking begins on January 22
18 Jan 2023
18 Jan 2023
After Tiago, Tata's next
EV
is this SUV. To rival upcoming Citroen eC3
23 Dec 2022
Citroen's first electric car for India to be called eC3, to launch soon
13 Dec 2022
13 Dec 2022
Citroen eC3 Videos
View All
Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
21 Jan 2023
EV
?
21 Jan 2023
Citroen C3: First Drive Review
15 Jun 2022
15 Jun 2022
Citroen C3 will launch in India on July 20: Key features revealed
8 Jun 2022
8 Jun 2022
Citroen C3 SUV: First Look
16 Sept 2021
16 Sept 2021
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: First drive review
15 Feb 2021
15 Feb 2021
