Citroen eC3 Front Left Side
1/24
Citroen eC3 Left Side View
2/24
Citroen eC3 Rear Left View
3/24
Citroen eC3 Front View
4/24
Citroen eC3 Rear View
5/24
Citroen eC3 Headlight
6/24

Citroen eC3 Shine Vibe Pack

14.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
eC3 Shine Vibe Pack

eC3 Shine Vibe Pack Prices

The eC3 Shine Vibe Pack, featuring a 29.2 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 320 km, is priced at ₹14.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

eC3 Shine Vibe Pack Range

The eC3 Shine Vibe Pack delivers a claimed single-charge range of 320 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

eC3 Shine Vibe Pack Colours

The eC3 Shine Vibe Pack is available in 9 colour options: Polar White With Cosmo Blue, Platinum Grey, Steel Grey With Cosmo Blue, Polar White With Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, Polar White, Steel Grey With Polar White, Platinum Grey With Polar White, Steel Grey With Platinum Grey.

eC3 Shine Vibe Pack Battery & Range

The eC3 Shine Vibe Pack is powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack that allows for 320 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point). The motor makes 41.92 kW and 143 Nm of torque.

eC3 Shine Vibe Pack vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the eC3 Shine Vibe Pack include the Tata Tiago EV priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 11.14 Lakhs and the MG Comet EV priced between ₹7.5 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs.

eC3 Shine Vibe Pack Specs & Features

The eC3 Shine Vibe Pack has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Voice Command, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.

Citroen eC3 Shine Vibe Pack Price

eC3 Shine Vibe Pack

₹14.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,41,300
RTO
12,500
Insurance
56,551
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,10,851
EMI@30,325/mo
Citroen eC3 Shine Vibe Pack Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
56 bhp
Charging Time
10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point)
Fuel Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
320 km
Motor Power
41.92 kW
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp, 143 Nm
Max Speed
107 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15

Capacity

Bootspace
315 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3981 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm
Height
1586 mm
Width
1733 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
No
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
140000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
7

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
0 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Citroen eC3 Shine Vibe Pack EMI
EMI27,292 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,69,765
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,69,765
Interest Amount
3,67,767
Payable Amount
16,37,532

Citroen eC3 other Variants

eC3 Feel

₹13.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,76,300
RTO
12,580
Insurance
50,554
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,39,934
EMI@28,800/mo
eC3 Feel Vibe Pack

₹13.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,91,300
RTO
12,580
Insurance
54,887
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,59,267
EMI@29,216/mo
eC3 Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone

₹13.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,06,300
RTO
12,580
Insurance
55,885
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,75,265
EMI@29,560/mo
eC3 Shine

₹13.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,26,300
RTO
12,580
Insurance
56,551
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,95,931
EMI@30,004/mo
eC3 Shine Dual Tone

₹14.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,41,300
RTO
5,200
Insurance
54,864
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,01,864
EMI@30,132/mo
eC3 Shine Vibe Pack Dual Tone

₹14.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,56,300
RTO
12,580
Insurance
59,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,28,380
EMI@30,701/mo
