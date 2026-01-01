The eC3 Shine Dual Tone, featuring a 29.2 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 320 km, is priced at ₹14.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The eC3 Shine Dual Tone delivers a claimed single-charge range of 320 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The eC3 Shine Dual Tone is available in 9 colour options: Polar White With Cosmo Blue, Platinum Grey, Steel Grey With Cosmo Blue, Polar White With Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, Polar White, Steel Grey With Polar White, Platinum Grey With Polar White, Steel Grey With Platinum Grey.
The eC3 Shine Dual Tone is powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack that allows for 320 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 10 Hours 30 Minutes(15 A Plug Point). The motor makes 41.92 kW and 143 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the eC3 Shine Dual Tone include the Tata Tiago EV priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 11.14 Lakhs and the MG Comet EV priced between ₹7.5 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs.
The eC3 Shine Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Aux Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Door Ajar Warning and Low Fuel Level Warning.