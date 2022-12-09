Saved Articles

Citroen C5 Aircross On Road Price in Bengaluru

30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bengaluru
C5 Aircross Price in Bengaluru

Citroen C5 Aircross on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 37.84 Lakhs. The on road price for Citroen C5 Aircross top variant goes up to Rs. 40.32 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Citroen C5 Aircross Feel₹ 37.84 Lakhs
Citroen C5 Aircross Feel Dual Tone₹ 38.46 Lakhs
Citroen C5 Aircross Shine₹ 40.32 Lakhs
Citroen C5 Aircross Shine Dual Tone₹ 40.32 Lakhs
Citroen C5 Aircross Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

Feel
₹37.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,30,000
RTO
6,05,394
Insurance
1,48,297
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Bengaluru)
37,84,191
EMI@81,337/mo
Feel Dual Tone
₹38.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Automatic
Shine
₹40.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Automatic
Shine Dual Tone
₹40.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Automatic
Citroen C5 Aircross Alternatives

Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
MU-X Price in Bengaluru
UPCOMING
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs
Popular Citroen Cars

  • Popular
    Citroen C5 Aircross News

    Citroen C3 small SUV is the best-selling car from the French carmaker which made its India debut with C5 Aircross SUV two years ago.
    C3, C5 Aircross to become costlier as Citroen decides to hike prices soon
    9 Dec 2022
    The new Citroen C5 Aircross will renew its rivalry with the likes of the new generation Hyundai Tucson,, which offers a plethora of features and is priced much lower.
    Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson: Price, specs, features compared
    12 Sept 2022
    Citroen C5 Aircross does not get any changes to the engine or the gearbox.&nbsp;
    Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at 36.67 lakh
    8 Sept 2022
    At the front, the facelift version of the C5 Aircross SUV gets new LED light treatment. The split LED headlights are now joined by two streaks of LED light pattern. It also gets a redesigned front bumper along with air intakes placed slightly lower.
    Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV teased, to launch soon in India
    3 Sept 2022
    &nbsp;2022 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV debuts with new features in Brazil.
    2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift SUV debuts with new features
    12 Jan 2022
    Citroen C5 Aircross Videos

    Watch the first drive review of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV
    Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    15 Feb 2021
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future.
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future
    15 Feb 2021
    French auto major Citroën is all set to debut in India with its flagship C5 Aircross SUV.
    Citroën C5 Aircross SUV: First look
    5 Feb 2021
    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
    Citroen C5 Aircross FAQs

    The on-road price of Citroen C5 Aircross Feel in Bengaluru is Rs 37,84,191.
    The RTO Charges for the Citroen C5 Aircross Feel in Bengaluru is Rs 6,05,394.
    In Bengaluru, the insurance charges for the Citroen C5 Aircross Feel will be Rs 1,48,297.
    Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Citroen C5 Aircross in Bengaluru is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 30,30,000, RTO - Rs. 6,05,394, Insurance - Rs. 1,48,297, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Citroen C5 Aircross in ##cityName## as Rs. 37,84,191 .
    The top model of the Citroen C5 Aircross is the Citroen Shine, which costs Rs. 40,31,863 on the road in Bengaluru.
    Citroen C5 Aircross's on-road price in Bengaluru starts at Rs. 37,84,191 and rises to Rs. 40,31,863. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
    EMI for the base variant of the Citroen C5 Aircross in Bengaluru will be Rs. 76,730. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

