Citroen C5 Aircross on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 37.84 Lakhs. The on road price for Citroen C5 Aircross top variant goes up to Rs. 40.32 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price Citroen C5 Aircross on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 37.84 Lakhs. The on road price for Citroen C5 Aircross top variant goes up to Rs. 40.32 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price model is Citroen C5 Aircross Feel and the most priced model is Citroen C5 Aircross Shine Dual Tone. Visit your nearest Citroen C5 Aircross dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Citroen C5 Aircross on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Citroen C5 Aircross is mainly compared to Isuzu MU-X which starts at Rs. 33.23 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Nissan X-Trail starting at Rs. 26 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Citroen C5 Aircross Feel ₹ 37.84 Lakhs Citroen C5 Aircross Feel Dual Tone ₹ 38.46 Lakhs Citroen C5 Aircross Shine ₹ 40.32 Lakhs Citroen C5 Aircross Shine Dual Tone ₹ 40.32 Lakhs