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C3XPriceMileageSpecifications
Citroen C3X Front Left Side
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Citroen C3X Headlight
2/17
Citroen C3X Side Mirror Body
3/17
Citroen C3X Grille
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Citroen C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Citroen C3X Key Specs
Engine1198 cc
Mileage19.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all C3X specs and features

C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Prices

The C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual, equipped with a PURETECH 82 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Mileage

All variants of the C3X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Engine and Transmission

The C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual is powered by a 1198 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.

C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the C3X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.81 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs or the Renault Kiger priced between ₹5.81 Lakhs - 10.35 Lakhs.

C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Specs & Features

The C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Cabin-Boot Access, Parking Sensors and Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors.

Citroen C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Price

C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

₹8.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,86,000
RTO
70,400
Insurance
33,963
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,90,863
EMI@19,148/mo
Add to Compare
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Citroen C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
PURETECH 82
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (165/80R14)
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Yes
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3981 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm
Kerb Weight
987 kg
Height
1733 mm
Width
1586 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes
Front AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; All One-touch down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 100,000 kms

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side_
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Yes
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Citroen C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual EMI
EMI17,233 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
8,01,776
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
8,01,776
Interest Amount
2,32,222
Payable Amount
10,33,998

Citroen C3X other Variants

C3X Live Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

₹5.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,99,000
RTO
35,340
Insurance
12,555
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,47,395
EMI@11,766/mo
Add to Compare
Close

C3X Live CNG 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

₹5.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,99,000
RTO
23,460
Insurance
32,388
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,55,348
EMI@11,937/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Live (O) Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

₹6.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,69,000
RTO
38,140
Insurance
29,644
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,37,284
EMI@13,698/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Feel CNG 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

₹6.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,69,000
RTO
27,760
Insurance
34,964
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,32,224
EMI@13,589/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Feel Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

₹6.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,99,900
RTO
39,376
Insurance
28,682
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,68,458
EMI@14,368/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Feel (O) Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

₹7.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,03,000
RTO
64,590
Insurance
31,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,99,163
EMI@17,177/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Feel (O) CNG 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

₹7.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,03,000
RTO
54,210
Insurance
39,895
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,97,605
EMI@17,144/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Feel Petrol 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual

₹8.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,57,900
RTO
68,433
Insurance
32,207
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,59,040
EMI@18,464/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol

₹8.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,63,000
RTO
63,010
Insurance
42,103
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,68,613
EMI@18,670/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition

₹8.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,66,817
RTO
63,277
Insurance
42,244
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,72,838
EMI@18,761/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone

₹8.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,78,000
RTO
64,060
Insurance
42,655
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,85,215
EMI@19,027/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Shine CNG 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

₹8.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,86,000
RTO
60,020
Insurance
42,950
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,89,470
EMI@19,118/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Shine 1.2 CNG

₹9.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,56,000
RTO
63,010
Insurance
42,103
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,61,613
EMI@20,669/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Shine 1.2 CNG Dual Tone

₹9.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,71,000
RTO
64,060
Insurance
42,655
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,78,215
EMI@21,026/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Shine 1.2 Turbo

₹9.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,74,000
RTO
73,780
Insurance
46,188
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,94,468
EMI@21,375/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Shine 1.2 Turbo Dark Edition

₹9.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,76,584
RTO
73,961
Insurance
46,284
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,97,329
EMI@21,436/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L Turbo 6 Speed Manual

₹10.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,97,000
RTO
78,170
Insurance
35,638
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,11,308
EMI@21,737/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Shine 1.2 Turbo AT

₹10.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,45,000
RTO
78,750
Insurance
48,801
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,73,051
EMI@23,064/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Shine Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic

₹10.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,68,000
RTO
83,140
Insurance
39,391
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,91,031
EMI@23,451/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Citroen C3X Alternatives

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.81 - 9.61 Lakhs
+3
C3XvsExter
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs
+2
C3XvsKiger

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