|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|18.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The C3X Shine 1.2 Turbo AT, equipped with a PURETECH 110 and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹10.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the C3X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C3X Shine 1.2 Turbo AT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 109 bhp @ 5500-2500 rpm and 205 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the C3X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.62 Lakhs - 10.76 Lakhs or the Nissan Gravite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 8.93 Lakhs.
The C3X Shine 1.2 Turbo AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Door Ajar Warning.