|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|19.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The C3X Shine 1.2 Turbo, equipped with a PURETECH 110 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹9.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the C3X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C3X Shine 1.2 Turbo is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 109 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the C3X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.62 Lakhs - 10.76 Lakhs or the Nissan Gravite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 8.93 Lakhs.
The C3X Shine 1.2 Turbo has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Door Ajar Warning and Low Fuel Level Warning.