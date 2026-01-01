|Engine
|1198 cc
|Mileage
|19.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition, equipped with a PURETECH 82 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the C3X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition is powered by a 1198 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.
In the C3X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.62 Lakhs - 10.76 Lakhs or the Nissan Gravite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 8.93 Lakhs.
The C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Aux Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Shift Indicator and Door Ajar Warning.