hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsCitroenC3XShine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition
C3XPriceMileageSpecifications
Citroen C3X Front Left Side
1/17
Citroen C3X Headlight
2/17
Citroen C3X Side Mirror Body
3/17
Citroen C3X Grille
4/17
Citroen C3X Front Fog Lamp
5/17
Citroen C3X Dashboard
View all Images
6/17

Citroen C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Citroen C3X Key Specs
Engine1198 cc
Mileage19.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all C3X specs and features

C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition

C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition Prices

The C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition, equipped with a PURETECH 82 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition Mileage

All variants of the C3X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition Engine and Transmission

The C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition is powered by a 1198 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.

C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the C3X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.62 Lakhs - 10.76 Lakhs or the Nissan Gravite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 8.93 Lakhs.

C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition Specs & Features

The C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Aux Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Shift Indicator and Door Ajar Warning.

Citroen C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition Price

C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition

₹8.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,66,817
RTO
63,277
Insurance
42,244
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,72,838
EMI@18,761/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Citroen C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
PURETECH 82
Driving Range
579 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
3981 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm
Height
1586 mm
Kerb Weight
987 kg
Width
1733 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
315 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Optional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Fog Lights
Halogen - Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Citroen C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition EMI
EMI16,885 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,85,554
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,85,554
Interest Amount
2,27,523
Payable Amount
10,13,077

Citroen C3X other Variants

C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol

₹8.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,63,000
RTO
63,010
Insurance
42,103
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,68,613
EMI@18,670/mo
Add to Compare
36 offers Available
Close

C3X Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone

₹8.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,78,000
RTO
64,060
Insurance
42,655
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,85,215
EMI@19,027/mo
Add to Compare
36 offers Available
View breakup

C3X Shine 1.2 CNG

₹9.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,56,000
RTO
63,010
Insurance
42,103
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,61,613
EMI@20,669/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Shine 1.2 CNG Dual Tone

₹9.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,71,000
RTO
64,060
Insurance
42,655
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,78,215
EMI@21,026/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Shine 1.2 Turbo

₹9.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,74,000
RTO
73,780
Insurance
46,188
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,94,468
EMI@21,375/mo
Add to Compare
36 offers Available
View breakup

C3X Shine 1.2 Turbo Dark Edition

₹9.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,76,584
RTO
73,961
Insurance
46,284
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,97,329
EMI@21,436/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C3X Shine 1.2 Turbo AT

₹10.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,45,000
RTO
78,750
Insurance
48,801
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,73,051
EMI@23,064/mo
Add to Compare
36 offers Available
View breakup

Citroen C3X Alternatives

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.62 - 10.76 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
C3XvsMagnite
Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
C3XvsGravite
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
C3XvsFronx
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.3 - 14.09 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
C3XvsSonet
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
C3XvsUrban Cruiser Taisor

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Citroen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Citroen Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details