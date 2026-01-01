|Engine
|1198 cc
|Mileage
|28.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The C3X Shine 1.2 CNG, equipped with a PURETECH 82 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the C3X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 28.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C3X Shine 1.2 CNG is powered by a 1198 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.
In the C3X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.62 Lakhs - 10.76 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Fronx priced between ₹6.85 Lakhs - 11.98 Lakhs.
The C3X Shine 1.2 CNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Aux Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Shift Indicator and Door Ajar Warning.