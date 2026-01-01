|Engine
|1198 cc
|Mileage
|19.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The C3X Live Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual, equipped with a PURETECH 82 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹5.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the C3X deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C3X Live Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual is powered by a 1198 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.
In the C3X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.81 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs or the Renault Kiger priced between ₹5.81 Lakhs - 10.35 Lakhs.
The C3X Live Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual has Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Parking Sensors, Heater, Front AC, Tachometer and Shift Indicator.