HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsCitroenC3Shine 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Vibe Pack

Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Vibe Pack

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Citroen C3 Front Left Side
1/18
Citroen C3 Front View
2/18
Citroen C3 Left Side View
3/18
Citroen C3 Rear Left View
4/18
Citroen C3 Rear View
5/18
Citroen C3 Grille
View all Images
6/18
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.76 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Citroen C3 Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage18.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all C3 specs and features

C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Vibe Pack Latest Updates

C3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Vibe Pack in Delhi is Rs. 11.76 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Engine Type: PURETECH 110
  • Max Torque: 205 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 30 litres
  • BootSpace: 315 litres
    • Mileage of Shine 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Vibe Pack is 18.3 kmpl....Read More

    Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Vibe Pack Price

    Shine 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Vibe Pack
    ₹11.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,11,800
    RTO
    1,14,960
    Insurance
    48,900
    Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,76,160
    EMI@25,280/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Vibe Pack Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    PURETECH 110
    Driving Range
    549 km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    205 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.3 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    109 bhp @ 5500-2500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.98 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Bootspace
    315 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    30 litres
    Length
    3981 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Wheelbase
    2540 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1055 kg
    Height
    1586 mm
    Width
    1733 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    10.24 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Vibe Pack EMI
    EMI22,752 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    10,58,544
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    10,58,544
    Interest Amount
    3,06,590
    Payable Amount
    13,65,134

    Citroen C3 other Variants

    Live 1.2 Petrol
    ₹7.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,16,000
    RTO
    56,380
    Insurance
    37,817
    Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,10,697
    EMI@15,276/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    Feel 1.2 Petrol
    ₹8.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Shine 1.2 Petrol
    ₹9.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Shine 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack
    ₹9.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹9.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Shine 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone
    ₹10.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Shine 1.2 Turbo Vibe Pack Dual Tone
    ₹10.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Petrol
    ₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Dual Tone
    ₹11.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Vibe Pack Dual Tone
    ₹11.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Citroen C3 Alternatives

    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20 Sportz 1.2 IVT Dual Tone

    7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    C3vsi20
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz XZA Plus (S)

    6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    C3vsAltroz
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone

    5.49 - 8.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    C3vsIgnis

    Popular Hatchback Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Baleno Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Wagon R Price in Delhi
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago

    5.65 - 8.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tiago Price in Delhi
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    i20 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Hatchback Cars

    Popular Citroen Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Citroen Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

    1.95 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Skoda Kylaq

    Skoda Kylaq

    7.89 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Volvo EX40

    Volvo EX40

    56.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra BE 6e

    Mahindra BE 6e

    17 - 21 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra XEV 9e

    Mahindra XEV 9e

    50 - 52 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    80 - 90 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details