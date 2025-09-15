C3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 11.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &C3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 11.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Dual Tone is 30 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: PURETECH 110
Max Torque: 205 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 30 litres
BootSpace: 315 litres
Mileage of Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Dual Tone is 18.3 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less