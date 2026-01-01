|Engine
|1198 cc
|Mileage
|28.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol CNG, equipped with a PURETECH 82 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the C3 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 28.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol CNG is available in 11 colour options: Platinum Grey, Steel Grey With Cosmo Blue, Steel Gray With Platinum Grey, Platinum Grey With Polar White, Polar White With Platinum Grey, Polar White With Cosmo Blue, Polar White, Steel Grey, Steel Grey With Polar White, Cosmo Blue With Polar White, Cosmo Blue.
The C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol CNG is powered by a 1198 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.
In the C3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Eeco priced between ₹5.21 Lakhs - 6.36 Lakhs.
The C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol CNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.