Citroen C3 Front Left Side
1/18
Citroen C3 Front View
2/18
Citroen C3 Left Side View
3/18
Citroen C3 Rear Left View
4/18
Citroen C3 Rear View
5/18
Citroen C3 Grille
6/18

Citroen C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol

4 out of 5
7.77 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Citroen C3 Key Specs
Engine1198 cc
Mileage19.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol

C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol Prices

The C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol, equipped with a PURETECH 82 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol Mileage

All variants of the C3 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol Colours

The C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol is available in 11 colour options: Platinum Grey, Steel Grey With Cosmo Blue, Steel Gray With Platinum Grey, Platinum Grey With Polar White, Polar White With Platinum Grey, Polar White With Cosmo Blue, Polar White, Steel Grey, Steel Grey With Polar White, Cosmo Blue With Polar White, Cosmo Blue.

C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol Engine and Transmission

The C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol is powered by a 1198 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5750 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm of torque.

C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the C3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Eeco priced between ₹5.21 Lakhs - 6.36 Lakhs.

C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol Specs & Features

The C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Aux Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Citroen C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol Price

C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol

₹7.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,80,000
RTO
57,200
Insurance
39,049
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,76,749
EMI@16,695/mo
Citroen C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
PURETECH 82
Driving Range
579 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
315 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
3981 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm
Kerb Weight
982 kg
Height
1586 mm
Width
1733 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
Halogen
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10.24 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Citroen C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol EMI
EMI15,026 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
6,99,074
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
6,99,074
Interest Amount
2,02,476
Payable Amount
9,01,550

Citroen C3 other Variants

C3 Live 1.2 Petrol

₹5.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,95,000
RTO
27,900
Insurance
32,240
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,55,640
EMI@11,943/mo
C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol

₹6.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,85,000
RTO
33,000
Insurance
35,553
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,54,053
EMI@14,058/mo
C3 Live 1.2 Petrol CNG

₹6.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,88,000
RTO
27,900
Insurance
32,240
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,48,640
EMI@13,942/mo
C3 Sport Edition 1.2 Petrol

₹7.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,44,000
RTO
49,680
Insurance
37,724
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,31,904
EMI@15,731/mo
C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol CNG

₹7.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,78,000
RTO
33,000
Insurance
35,553
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,47,053
EMI@16,057/mo
C3 Feel (O) 1.2 Petrol CNG

₹8.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,73,000
RTO
57,200
Insurance
39,049
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,69,749
EMI@18,694/mo
C3 Sport Edition (O) 1.2 Petrol

₹8.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,73,000
RTO
58,710
Insurance
42,471
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,74,681
EMI@18,800/mo
C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol

₹9.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,15,800
RTO
61,706
Insurance
44,047
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,22,053
EMI@19,819/mo
C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone

₹9.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,30,800
RTO
62,756
Insurance
44,599
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,38,655
EMI@20,175/mo
C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition

₹9.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,38,300
RTO
63,281
Insurance
44,875
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,46,956
EMI@20,354/mo
C3 Sport Edition 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone

₹9.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,51,800
RTO
64,226
Insurance
45,371
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,61,897
EMI@20,675/mo
C3 Shine 1.2 Petrol CNG

₹10.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,08,800
RTO
68,216
Insurance
47,469
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,24,985
EMI@22,031/mo
C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone

₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,35,800
RTO
70,106
Insurance
48,463
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,54,869
EMI@22,673/mo
C3 Sport Edition 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone

₹10.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,56,800
RTO
71,576
Insurance
49,236
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,78,112
EMI@23,173/mo
C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo Dark Edition

₹10.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,58,300
RTO
71,681
Insurance
49,291
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,79,772
EMI@23,209/mo
C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Petrol

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,800
RTO
83,766
Insurance
48,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,066
EMI@24,333/mo
C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Dual Tone

₹11.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,14,800
RTO
1,15,260
Insurance
49,500
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,80,060
EMI@25,364/mo
C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Petrol Dark Edition

₹11.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,19,300
RTO
1,06,530
Insurance
51,536
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,77,866
EMI@25,317/mo
C3 Sport Edition 1.2 Turbo AT Petrol

₹11.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,20,800
RTO
1,06,680
Insurance
51,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,79,571
EMI@25,354/mo
C3 Sport Edition 1.2 Turbo AT Dual Tone

₹11.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,35,800
RTO
1,08,180
Insurance
52,143
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,96,623
EMI@25,720/mo
