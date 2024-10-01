Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Specifications

Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] comes in five petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The C3 Aircross[2023-2024] measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,796 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. The ground clearance of C3 Aircross[2023-2024] is 200 mm. A seven-seat model, Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less