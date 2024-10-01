HT Auto
Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Front View
1/19
Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Rear Left View
2/19
Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Grille
3/19
Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Headlight
4/19
Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Rear View
5/19
Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Taillight
View all Images
6/19

Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Specifications

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Specs

Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] comes in five petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The C3 ...Read More

Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Max 1.2 7 STR
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
PURETECH 110
Driving Range
833 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
4323 mm
Wheelbase
2671 mm
Kerb Weight
1275 kg
Height
1669 mm
Width
1796 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black \ Grey
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Alternatives

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nexon Specs
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XUV 3XO Specs
UPCOMING
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Sonet Specs
Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

9.79 - 10.91 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bolero Specs
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

7.94 - 13.53 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Venue Specs

Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 30: Royal Enfield recall, Citroen C3 Aircross price cut & more
1 Oct 2024
The C3 Aircross is the first model to offer three-row seating in the compact SUV segment. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others. Citroen C3 Aircross is also the brand's first foray into the compact SUV segment.
Citroen C3 Aircross SUV gets more affordable. Check price and what is new
30 Sept 2024
Citroen Basalt is banking on its coupe profile on the outside to stand out in a crowd of players in the mid-size SUV space.
Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Which French SUV is best for you
18 Aug 2024
Citroen C3 Aircross has received a host of new features as well as a marginal tweak in design inside the cabin.
Citroen C3 Aircross receives LED headlights, climate control and other features
5 Aug 2024
The Citroen C3 Aircross for Europe is available in five and seven-seater options, and gets hybrid and electric powertrains
Euro-spec Citroen C3 Aircross revealed, gets EV option with 300 km range
19 Jun 2024
View all
 Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] News

Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Variants & Price List

Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.34 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] comes in 5 variants. Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024]'s top variant is Max 1.2 7 STR.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
You 1.2 5 STR
9.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Plus 1.2 5 STR
11.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Plus 1.2 7 STR
11.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Max 1.2 5 STR
11.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Max 1.2 7 STR
12.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Citroen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Citroen Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift

80 - 84 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e

17 - 21 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

50 - 52 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details