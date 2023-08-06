HT Auto
Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Front View
1/19
DISCONTINUED
Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Rear Left View
2/19
Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Grille
3/19
Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Headlight
4/19
Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Rear View
5/19
Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Taillight
6/19

CITROEN C3 Aircross[2023-2024]

3.5
9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Key Specs
Engine

Segment Average: 1197.0 - 1497.0 cc

C3 Aircross[2023-2024]: 1199.0 cc

Mileage

Segment Average: 18.54 kmpl

C3 Aircross[2023-2024]: 18.5 kmpl

Power

Segment Average: 103.96 bhp

C3 Aircross[2023-2024]: 109.0 bhp

Fuel

Segment Average: Petrol / Diesel

C3 Aircross[2023-2024]: Petrol

About Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024]

Latest Update

  • Auto recap, Sept 30: Royal Enfield recall, Citroen C3 Aircross price cut & more
  • Citroen C3 Aircross SUV gets more affordable. Check price and what is new


    • The Citroen C3 Aircross is a versatile SUV that combines style, practicality, and performance. With a starting price of 9.99 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a compelling choice for those seeking a comfortable and feature-packed vehicle. Price: The Citroen C3 Aircross comes with a price range that starts at 9.99 Lakhs for the base model and goes up to 12.34 Lakhs for the top variant (Ex-Showroom). Specs and Features:
    • Engine: The C3 Aircross is equipped with a 1199 cc engine that generates a respectable 109 bhp of power, ensuring a smooth driving experience.
    • Mileage: This SUV offers a mileage of 18.5 kmpl, making it efficient on the road and reducing the frequency of fuel stops.
    • Transmission: It comes with a manual transmission for those who prefer a more hands-on driving experience.
    • Safety: The Citroen C3 Aircross features key safety elements like airbags and an antilock braking system (ABS) to ensure passenger safety on the road.
    • Seating Capacity: It comfortably seats 5-7 passengers, making it a great option for families.
    • Keyless Entry: The keyless entry feature adds convenience to your daily routine.
    • Sunroof: Enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of your car with the built-in sunroof.
    • Automatic Climate Control: Maintain a comfortable temperature inside the cabin with the automatic climate control system.
    • Power Steering: The power steering makes maneuvering in tight spaces effortless.
    • Alloy Wheels: Stylish alloy wheels not only enhance the aesthetics but also improve performance.
    • Rear AC Vents: Passengers in the rear seats can enjoy a comfortable ride with rear AC vents.
    Rivals: The Citroen C3 Aircross competes with other popular SUVs in the market, including the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra Bolero Neo, Honda WR-V 2023, and Kia Sonet Facelift. While it may not have certain features like cruise control, it offers a compelling combination of affordability, style, and practicality that sets it apart from its rivals.
    In conclusion, the Citroen C3 Aircross is a reliable and competitively priced SUV that caters to a wide range of needs. Its balanced combination of features, safety, and performance makes it a strong contender in the SUV segment. Whether you're looking for a family car or a comfortable daily driver, the C3 Aircross is worth considering.

    Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Alternatives

    Citroen Aircross

    Citroen Aircross

    8.49 - 14.55 Lakhs
    C3 Aircross[2023-2024]vsAircross
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    C3 Aircross[2023-2024]vsNexon
    UPCOMING
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Onwards
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    C3 Aircross[2023-2024]vsXUV 3XO
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
    C3 Aircross[2023-2024]vsSonet
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    9.79 - 10.91 Lakhs
    C3 Aircross[2023-2024]vsBolero
    Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Variants

    Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.34 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] comes in 5 variants. Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024]'s top variant is Max 1.2 7 STR.

    5 Variants Available
    ₹9.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    ₹11.34 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    ₹11.69 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    ₹11.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    ₹12.34 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage18.5 kmpl
    Engine1199 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all C3 Aircross[2023-2024] specs and features

    Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024]
    		Citroen AircrossTata Nexon Mahindra XUV 3XOKia SonetMahindra BoleroHyundai VenueMaruti Suzuki JimnyMahindra Bolero NeoHyundai Venue N Line
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs
    ₹8.49 - 14.55 Lakhs
    ₹8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    ₹7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
    ₹9.79 - 10.91 Lakhs
    ₹7.94 - 13.53 Lakhs
    ₹12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
    ₹9.95 - 12.15 Lakhs
    ₹12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    3.5 out of 5
    -
    4 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    3.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    Engine
    1199 cc
    1199 cc
    1199-1497 cc
    1197-1497 cc
    998-1493 cc
    1493 cc
    998-1493 cc
    1462 cc
    1493 cc
    998 cc
    Mileage
    18.5 kmpl
    17.6-18.5 kmpl
    17-24.1 kmpl
    18.1-21.2 kmpl
    18.2 kmpl
    16 kmpl
    17.5-23.4 kmpl
    16.4-16.9 kmpl
    17.2 kmpl
    20.2 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol
    Diesel
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual.Automatic
    Manual
    Automatic

    Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Mileage

    Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024]'s petrol variant is 18.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] You 1.2 5 STR comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

    You 1.2 5 STR
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    18.5 kmpl

    Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Videos

    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023

    Popular Citroen Cars

    Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] Expert Review
    3.5 out of 5
    Pros
    Powerful engineBrilliant ride quality
    Cons
    Lack of basic features

    The Indian automotive space is one of the most challenging markets across the world especially when looking at the popular segments such as the compact and the sub-compact SUV segment. Customers of these segments not only want quality but also the best tech available.

    Being the fourth model for the Indian market from the company, the C3 Aircross had huge expectations. However the lack of features resulted in the SUV getting unnoticed in the market. While the C3 Aircross’ competitors, which include the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and others, were packing in all that’s available in the tech world, Citroen on the other hand had barely anything related to tech. Rather, the French brand believed that the SUV’s 5+2 seating capacity and the practicality it offers will be a turn on for the customers.

    Another missing part in the C3 Aircross’ package was an automatic transmission (AT) option. Now Citroen has come up with an automatic transmission option to make the C3 Aircross a better proposition in the market. But is it enough? Let's find out.

    Citroen C3 Aircross AT : Exterior

    The C3 Aircross is a handsome looking SUV with its boxy looks and balanced stance.  The C3 Aircross AT remains similar looking to the manual transmission variant. It gets Y-shaped DRLs at the front with highlighted air intake above the bumper. While on the side the SUV gets tight overhangs and well-proportioned wheel arches and glass areas, with 17-inch ‘Quadratic’ alloys. At the rear it gets C-shaped tail-lights, prominent roof spoiler and chunky rear skid plate. 

    Also watch: Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review

    Citroen C3 Aircross AT: Updates

    While it was expected that the AT variants of the SUV will get updates in line with the market demands, the changes to the vehicle are rather limited. The biggest talking point for the new variant is of course the new 6-speed automatic transmission. The torque converter gearbox gets paired with the 1.2 L PureTech turbocharged petrol engine. With the AT the SUV sees a surge in torque by 15Nm to 205 Nm while the power output remains similar at 108 bhp.

    Another update made to the vehicle is the addition of remote engine start stop and remote AC preconditioning, which can be done using the MyCitroen application. Other than this, everything else remains similar to the manual transmission vehicle.

     

    Citroen C3 Aircross 6-speed AT
    Citroen C3 Aircross 6-speed AT

    Citroen C3 Aircross AT: Interior

    The rest of the package remains exactly similar to that of the MT variants, a handsome looking SUV with absolutely barebone interior. The main highlight of the cabin is the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. And that's about it, for a SUV which is competing in one of the most challenging segments, the compact SUV segment where rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are present with tech filling to the brim.

    (Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross SUV drive review: Brave attempt to challenge the champions)

    One could argue that the vehicle has been priced competitively in order to make up for the lack of features. However, even the basic necessities like higher power LED headlamps, or even electronically foldable door mirrors which are quite handy in city drive conditions, are missing. Not to include some of the expected features from the segment such as climate control. Even the keys for the vehicle look like they have come from the 2010s.

     

    Citroen C3 Aircross AT interior
    Citroen C3 Aircross AT interior

    Citroen C3 Aircross AT: Powertrain

    The drive and ride characteristics of the Citroen C3 Aircross was one of its primary draws. The SUV's synchronised drivetrain always gives the impression of having been cut out of a single block. The story remains similar in the AT version of the vehicle. In fact it gets a bit better, thanks to the increase in torque, which is not much, but is definitely felt behind the wheel.

    Besides retaining the peppiness of the engine and making the SUV even more eager to jump forward, the automatic transmission can also be praised for its capabilities to make city rides better. While the manual transmission version was more of a highway cruiser, the AT makes sure that the SUV remains to be at pace even in city conditions.

    With the new transmission, the C3 Aircross feels even smoother than the MT variant, given the gear shifts are almost unnoticeable. However, everything is not in the green zone. While the shifts are smooth, in times of quick overtake, the gearbox takes some time to get itself together and downshit, although this can be eliminated using the manual gear selector mode. In addition to this, the steering at times feels a bit stiff for city driving conditions.

    Getting back to the green flags, another area where the C3 Aircross shines is the ride quality. Thanks to the company’s ‘Flying Carpet Effect’, the SUV soaks up the bumps quite adequately. The SUV with McPherson strut suspension at the front and a twist-beam suspension with coil springs at the rear, feels wafting over potholes, even the bigger ones. The seats too add to this level of comfort with their perfect cushioning and space, which makes even the longest of the rides quite comfortable.

    Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 L tubro charged petrol engine
    Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 L tubro charged petrol engine

    Citroen C3 Aircross AT: Verdict

    While the drive dynamics and available space make the Citroen C3 Aircross simple to suggest, the absence of features—even those that are essential—makes it equally challenging. The starting price of the Citroen C3 Aircross AT is 12.85 lakh ex-showroom. Moreover, the 7-seater configuration is on the Max variant which costs 13.85 lakh ex-showroom. Given the price the car is being sold for, the fit and finish and material quality are undoubtedly good; but, a little more attention to improving the cabin feel would have made for a better offering.

    Citroen C3 Aircross At interior
    Citroen C3 Aircross At interior

    Citroen C3 Aircross AT: Who should buy?

    The C3 Aircross comes as a very unique proposition to the market. While its dimensions are comparable to the ones in the compact SUV segment, the price point at which it is being offered, is almost similar to that of a segment below.

    The practicality on offer with an option for 5+2 seating, the brilliant engine and suspension are all going to the C3 Aircross’ favour. The AT variants go on to add the convenience of city driving. However, the lack of basic features can only be termed as poor product planning.

    So if you are on a tight budget, and are looking for a bigger SUV with a higher seating capacity, the C3 Aircross is something that can be looked upon. The AT variants will add on the ease of driving in this case. However a key thing to keep in mind while getting the SUV is the proximity of a Citroen dealer or service centre to your place as the number of Citroen physical touch points are still limited.

     

    Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] News

    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Sept 30: Royal Enfield recall, Citroen C3 Aircross price cut & more
    1 Oct 2024
    The C3 Aircross is the first model to offer three-row seating in the compact SUV segment. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others. Citroen C3 Aircross is also the brand's first foray into the compact SUV segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV gets more affordable. Check price and what is new
    30 Sept 2024
    Citroen Basalt is banking on its coupe profile on the outside to stand out in a crowd of players in the mid-size SUV space.
    Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Which French SUV is best for you
    18 Aug 2024
    Citroen C3 Aircross has received a host of new features as well as a marginal tweak in design inside the cabin.
    Citroen C3 Aircross receives LED headlights, climate control and other features
    5 Aug 2024
    The Citroen C3 Aircross for Europe is available in five and seven-seater options, and gets hybrid and electric powertrains
    Euro-spec Citroen C3 Aircross revealed, gets EV option with 300 km range
    19 Jun 2024
    Explore Other Options

    Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] FAQs

    Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for C3 Aircross[2023-2024] was Rs. 9.99-12.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] was Max 1.2 7 STR with the last recorded price of Rs. 12.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    Citroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024] was a 5-7 Seater SUV.

    Cars & BikesNew carsCitroen carsCitroen C3 Aircross[2023-2024]