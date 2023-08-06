The Citroen C3 Aircross is a versatile SUV that combines style, practicality, and performance. With a starting price of 9.99 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a compelling choice for those seeking a comfortable and feature-packed vehicle. Price: The Citroen C3 Aircross comes with a price range that starts at 9.99 Lakhs for the base model and goes up to 12.34 Lakhs for the top variant (Ex-Showroom). Specs and Features:
- Engine: The C3 Aircross is equipped with a 1199 cc engine that generates a respectable 109 bhp of power, ensuring a smooth driving experience.
- Mileage: This SUV offers a mileage of 18.5 kmpl, making it efficient on the road and reducing the frequency of fuel stops.
- Transmission: It comes with a manual transmission for those who prefer a more hands-on driving experience.
- Safety: The Citroen C3 Aircross features key safety elements like airbags and an antilock braking system (ABS) to ensure passenger safety on the road.
- Seating Capacity: It comfortably seats 5-7 passengers, making it a great option for families.
- Keyless Entry: The keyless entry feature adds convenience to your daily routine.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of your car with the built-in sunroof.
- Automatic Climate Control: Maintain a comfortable temperature inside the cabin with the automatic climate control system.
- Power Steering: The power steering makes maneuvering in tight spaces effortless.
- Alloy Wheels: Stylish alloy wheels not only enhance the aesthetics but also improve performance.
- Rear AC Vents: Passengers in the rear seats can enjoy a comfortable ride with rear AC vents.
In conclusion, the Citroen C3 Aircross is a reliable and competitively priced SUV that caters to a wide range of needs. Its balanced combination of features, safety, and performance makes it a strong contender in the SUV segment. Whether you're looking for a family car or a comfortable daily driver, the C3 Aircross is worth considering.