HT Auto

Citroen Basalt You 1.2 Petrol MT

4 out of 5
Citroen Basalt Front Left Side
1/20
Citroen Basalt Front View 1
2/20
Citroen Basalt Rear Left View
3/20
Citroen Basalt Headlight
4/20
Citroen Basalt Grille
5/20
Citroen Basalt Wheel
6/20
4 out of 5
9.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Citroen Basalt Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage18 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Basalt You 1.2 Petrol MT Latest Updates

Basalt is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Basalt You 1.2 Petrol MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.03 Lakhs.

  • Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 470 litres
    Mileage of You 1.2 Petrol MT is 18 kmpl.

    Citroen Basalt You 1.2 Petrol MT Price

    You 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹9.03 Lakhs On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,99,000
    RTO
    59,930
    Insurance
    43,428
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,02,858
    EMI@19,406/mo
    Citroen Basalt You 1.2 Petrol MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Front Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Rear Twist with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    Bootspace
    470 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Length
    4352 mm
    Wheelbase
    2651 mm
    Height
    1593 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Citroen Basalt You 1.2 Petrol MT EMI
    EMI17,465 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,12,572
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,12,572
    Interest Amount
    2,35,348
    Payable Amount
    10,47,920

