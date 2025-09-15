Basalt is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Basalt You 1.2 Petrol MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.03 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &Basalt is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Basalt You 1.2 Petrol MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.03 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of You 1.2 Petrol MT is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like and specs like:
Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 470 litres
Mileage of You 1.2 Petrol MT is 18 kmpl.