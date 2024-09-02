Citroen Basalt Specifications

Citroen Basalt comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18-19.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Basalt measures 4,352 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. A five-seat model, Citroen Basalt sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less