Citroen Basalt Specifications

Citroen Basalt comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18-19.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Basalt measures 4,352 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. A five-seat model, Citroen Basalt sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Citroen Basalt price starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.83 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen Basalt comes in 8 variants. Citroen Basalt's top variant is Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone.
₹7.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.28 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.79 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.62 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.83 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
