HT Auto
Citroen Basalt Front Left Side
1/20
Citroen Basalt Front View 1
2/20
Citroen Basalt Rear Left View
3/20
Citroen Basalt Headlight
4/20
Citroen Basalt Grille
5/20
Citroen Basalt Wheel
View all Images
6/20

Citroen Basalt Specifications

Citroen Basalt is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,99,000 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 1199 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Citroen Basalt mileage is 18-19.5 kmpl.
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Citroen Basalt Specs

Citroen Basalt comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18-19.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive ...Read More

Citroen Basalt Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.95 seconds
Driving Range
841.5 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
205 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
18.7 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500-2500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Length
4352 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Height
1593 mm
Width
1765 mm
Bootspace
470 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Cup Holders
Rear Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.23 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Geo-Fence
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)

Citroen Basalt Alternatives

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

9.99 - 19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Curvv Specs
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nexon Specs
UPCOMING
Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V

14 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XUV 3XO Specs
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Sonet Specs
Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

9.79 - 10.91 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bolero Specs

Citroen Basalt News

Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt come democratising the coupe SUV bodystyle for the mass-market buyers, as this design was so far restricted in the luxury car segment.
Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Which coupe SUV costs how much
2 Sept 2024
The Citroen Basalt will rival the Tata Curvv, posiitoned as one of the first coupe SUVs in the Indian mass market segment. The SUV is based on the C3 Aircross platform and packs more premium features.
Citroen Basalt out for deliveries: Five factors to note before you get yours
1 Sept 2024
The first Citroen Basalt coupe SUV was handed over to the customer in Delhi
Citroen Basalt coupe SUV deliveries begin across India
30 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt is expected to see a tough challenge soon from the Tata Curvv, which will be launched on September 2.
Citroen Basalt vs Tata Curvv: Whose side should you take in coupe SUVs' battle
21 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt coupe SUV created a new niche in the mass-market segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Citroen Basalt coupe SUV in mind? All variants explained with key features
20 Aug 2024
View all
 Citroen Basalt News

Citroen Basalt Variants & Price List

Citroen Basalt price starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.83 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen Basalt comes in 8 variants. Citroen Basalt's top variant is Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
You 1.2 Petrol MT
7.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
9.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
11.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
12.28 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone
12.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
12.79 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
13.62 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone
13.83 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Citroen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Citroen Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.41 Cr
Check Latest Offers
MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

9.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.25 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

9.99 - 19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

9.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details