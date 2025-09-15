HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsCitroenBasaltPlus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT

Citroen Basalt Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT

4 out of 5
Citroen Basalt Front Left Side
Citroen Basalt Front View 1
Citroen Basalt Rear Left View
Citroen Basalt Headlight
Citroen Basalt Grille
Citroen Basalt Wheel
4 out of 5
13.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Citroen Basalt Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage19.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Basalt specs and features

Basalt Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Latest Updates

Basalt is a 5 seater SUV which has 8 variants. The price of Basalt Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 13.25 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Max Torque: 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 470 litres
    • Mileage of Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT is 19.5 kmpl....Read More

    Citroen Basalt Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Price

    Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
    ₹13.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,49,000
    RTO
    1,18,900
    Insurance
    56,309
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,24,709
    EMI@28,473/mo
    Citroen Basalt Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Electric Motor
    No
    Driving Range
    810 km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    9.95 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.5 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Rear Twist with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 60 R16
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    470 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Length
    4352 mm
    Wheelbase
    2651 mm
    Height
    1593 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Cup Holders
    Rear Only
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.23 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black and Grey
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Citroen Basalt Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT EMI
    EMI25,626 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,92,238
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,92,238
    Interest Amount
    3,45,313
    Payable Amount
    15,37,551

    Citroen Basalt other Variants

    You 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹9.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,99,000
    RTO
    59,930
    Insurance
    43,428
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,02,858
    EMI@19,406/mo
    Add to Compare
    Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹11.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
    ₹14.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone
    ₹14.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
    ₹14.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT
    ₹15.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone
    ₹16.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View more Variants

