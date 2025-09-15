Basalt is a 5 seater SUV which has 8 variants. The price of Basalt Plus 1.2 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 11.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofBasalt is a 5 seater SUV which has 8 variants. The price of Basalt Plus 1.2 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 11.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Plus 1.2 Petrol MT is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning and specs like:
Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 470 litres
Mileage of Plus 1.2 Petrol MT is 18 kmpl.