Citroen Basalt On Road Price in Ahmedabad

8.76 - 13.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Basalt Price in Ahmedabad

Citroen Basalt on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 8.76 Lakhs. The on road price for Citroen Basalt top variant goes up to Rs. 13.39 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Citroen Basalt You 1.2 Petrol MT₹ 8.76 Lakhs
Citroen Basalt Plus 1.2 Petrol MT₹ 10.92 Lakhs
Citroen Basalt Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT₹ 12.53 Lakhs
Citroen Basalt Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT₹ 13.39 Lakhs
...Read More

Citroen Basalt Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
You 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,000
RTO
33,062
Insurance
43,428
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
8,75,990
EMI@18,828/mo
Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
₹10.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Plus 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹12.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT
₹13.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Citroen Basalt News

Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt come democratising the coupe SUV bodystyle for the mass-market buyers, as this design was so far restricted in the luxury car segment.
Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Which coupe SUV costs how much
2 Sept 2024
The Citroen Basalt will rival the Tata Curvv, posiitoned as one of the first coupe SUVs in the Indian mass market segment. The SUV is based on the C3 Aircross platform and packs more premium features.
Citroen Basalt out for deliveries: Five factors to note before you get yours
1 Sept 2024
The first Citroen Basalt coupe SUV was handed over to the customer in Delhi
Citroen Basalt coupe SUV deliveries begin across India
30 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt is expected to see a tough challenge soon from the Tata Curvv, which will be launched on September 2.
Citroen Basalt vs Tata Curvv: Whose side should you take in coupe SUVs' battle
21 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt coupe SUV created a new niche in the mass-market segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Citroen Basalt coupe SUV in mind? All variants explained with key features
20 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt Videos

Citroen Basalt will rival the likes of Tata Curvv as one of India's first coupe SUV in the mass market segment. The SUV comes based on the C3 Aircross from the French carmaker, but packs in a lot more features to enhance its premium appeal.
Citroen Basalt review: Can the Curvv-rival trigger French Renaissance in India?
9 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
6 Aug 2024
The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
21 Mar 2024
Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
6 Aug 2023
Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
2 Aug 2023
