Aircross is a 5 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Aircross You 1.2 5 STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of You 1.2 5 STR is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: PURETECH 82
Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 444 litres
Mileage of You 1.2 5 STR is 17.5 kmpl.