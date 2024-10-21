What is the on-road price of Citroen Aircross in Mumbai? The on-road price of Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Mumbai is Rs. 14.41 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Citroen Aircross in Mumbai? The RTO charges for Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Mumbai amount to Rs. 1.51 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Citroen Aircross in Mumbai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Citroen Aircross in Mumbai is Rs. 20,074.

What are the insurance charges for Citroen Aircross in Mumbai? The insurance charges for Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Mumbai are Rs. 59,301, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.