What is the on-road price of Citroen Aircross in Kolkata? The on-road price of Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Kolkata is Rs. 14.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Citroen Aircross in Kolkata? The RTO charges for Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Kolkata amount to Rs. 1.23 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Citroen Aircross in Kolkata? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Citroen Aircross in Kolkata is Rs. 19,864.

What are the insurance charges for Citroen Aircross in Kolkata? The insurance charges for Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Kolkata are Rs. 59,301, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.