Citroen Aircross on road price in Kochi starts from Rs. 10.04 Lakhs.
The on road price for Citroen Aircross top variant goes up to Rs. 14.73 Lakhs in Kochi.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Citroen Aircross You 1.2 5 STR and the most priced model is Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR.
Visit your nearest
Citroen Aircross dealers and showrooms in Kochi for best offers.
Citroen Aircross on road price breakup in Kochi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Citroen Aircross is mainly compared to Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Kochi, Mahindra XUV 3XO which starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs in Kochi and Haval H6 starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Kochi.
Variants On-Road Price Citroen Aircross You 1.2 5 STR ₹ 10.04 Lakhs Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 5 STR ₹ 11.79 Lakhs Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR ₹ 14.32 Lakhs Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR ₹ 14.73 Lakhs
