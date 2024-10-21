HT Auto

Citroen Aircross On Road Price in Delhi

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Citroen Aircross Front Right Side
1/18
Citroen Aircross Front View
2/18
Citroen Aircross Hill Assist
3/18
Citroen Aircross Rear Left View
4/18
Citroen Aircross Rear Right Side
5/18
Citroen Aircross Exterior Image
View all Images
6/18
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.58 - 16.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Aircross Price in Delhi

Citroen Aircross on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 9.58 Lakhs. The on road price for Citroen Aircross top variant goes up to Rs. 14.17 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Citroen Aircross You 1.2 5 STR₹ 9.58 Lakhs
Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 5 STR₹ 11.24 Lakhs
Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR₹ 13.77 Lakhs
Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR₹ 14.17 Lakhs
...Read More

Citroen Aircross Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,49,000
RTO
63,430
Insurance
45,268
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,58,198
EMI@20,595/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Plus 1.2 5 STR
₹11.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR
₹13.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
₹14.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Citroen Aircross Alternatives

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nexon Price in Delhi
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XUV 3XO Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Haval H6

Haval H6

15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Sonet Price in Delhi
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

7.94 - 13.53 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Venue Price in Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Jimny Price in Delhi

Popular Citroen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Citroen Cars

Citroen Aircross News

The Citroen C5 Aircross concept car is displayed at the 2024 Paris Auto Show.
India-bound new-generation Citroen C5 Aircross breaks cover at 2024 Paris Motor Show. Everything you should know
21 Oct 2024
This model will be a key part of the brand’s strategy to stay competitive in the evolving SUV market.
Citroen unveils the future of its C5 Aircross in at a conceptual stage. Here is what the carmaker has planned
15 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 30: Royal Enfield recall, Citroen C3 Aircross price cut & more
1 Oct 2024
The C3 Aircross is the first model to offer three-row seating in the compact SUV segment. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others. Citroen C3 Aircross is also the brand's first foray into the compact SUV segment.
Citroen C3 Aircross SUV gets more affordable. Check price and what is new
30 Sept 2024
Citroen Basalt is banking on its coupe profile on the outside to stand out in a crowd of players in the mid-size SUV space.
Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Which French SUV is best for you
18 Aug 2024
View all
 Citroen Aircross News

Citroen Aircross Videos

Based on a new platform which will also underpin upcoming Jeep Compass SUV, the next-generation Citroen C5 Aircross is likely to be offered with both ICE and electric powertrain options.
Citroen C5 Aircross Concept: What the India-bound next generation French SUV promises
24 Oct 2024
Citroen Basalt will rival the likes of Tata Curvv as one of India's first coupe SUV in the mass market segment. The SUV comes based on the C3 Aircross from the French carmaker, but packs in a lot more features to enhance its premium appeal.
Citroen Basalt review: Can the Curvv-rival trigger French Renaissance in India?
9 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
6 Aug 2024
The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
21 Mar 2024
Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
6 Aug 2023
View all
 

Citroen Aircross FAQs

The on-road price of Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 14.17 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Delhi amount to Rs. 1.27 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Citroen Aircross in Delhi is Rs. 19,429.
The insurance charges for Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Delhi are Rs. 59,301, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Delhi includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 12.30 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 1.27 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 59,301, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 14.17 Lakhs.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details