What is the on-road price of Citroen Aircross in Bengaluru? The on-road price of Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Bengaluru is Rs. 15.02 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Citroen Aircross in Bengaluru? The RTO charges for Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Bengaluru amount to Rs. 2.12 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Citroen Aircross in Bengaluru? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Citroen Aircross in Bengaluru is Rs. 20,597.

What are the insurance charges for Citroen Aircross in Bengaluru? The insurance charges for Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Bengaluru are Rs. 59,301, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.