Citroen Aircross on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 10.16 Lakhs.
The on road price for Citroen Aircross top variant goes up to Rs. 15.02 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
The lowest price model is
Citroen Aircross on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 10.16 Lakhs.
The on road price for Citroen Aircross top variant goes up to Rs. 15.02 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
The lowest price model is Citroen Aircross You 1.2 5 STR and the most priced model is Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR.
Visit your nearest
Citroen Aircross dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers.
Citroen Aircross on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Citroen Aircross is mainly compared to Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Mahindra XUV 3XO which starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Haval H6 starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price Citroen Aircross You 1.2 5 STR ₹ 10.16 Lakhs Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 5 STR ₹ 11.93 Lakhs Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR ₹ 14.60 Lakhs Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR ₹ 15.02 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price