What is the on-road price of Citroen Aircross in Ahmedabad? The on-road price of Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Ahmedabad is Rs. 13.41 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Citroen Aircross in Ahmedabad? The RTO charges for Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Ahmedabad amount to Rs. 50,909, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Citroen Aircross in Ahmedabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Citroen Aircross in Ahmedabad is Rs. 18,855.

What are the insurance charges for Citroen Aircross in Ahmedabad? The insurance charges for Citroen Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR in Ahmedabad are Rs. 59,301, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.