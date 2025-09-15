HT Auto

Citroen Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR

Citroen Aircross Front Right Side
Citroen Aircross Front View
Citroen Aircross Hill Assist
Citroen Aircross Rear Left View
Citroen Aircross Rear Right Side
Citroen Aircross Exterior Image
16.50 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Citroen Aircross Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage17.6 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Aircross specs and features

Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Latest Updates

Aircross is a 7 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 16.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: PURETECH 110
  • Max Torque: 205 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 511 litres
    • Mileage of Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR is 17.6 kmpl....Read More

    Citroen Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Price

    Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR
    ₹16.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,34,800
    RTO
    1,47,480
    Insurance
    66,827
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,49,607
    EMI@35,456/mo
    Close

    Citroen Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    PURETECH 110
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Driving Range
    792 km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    205 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    17.6 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    109 bhp @ 5500-2500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Bootspace
    511 litres
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Length
    4323 mm
    Ground Clearance
    200 mm
    Wheelbase
    2671 mm
    Height
    1669 mm
    Width
    1796 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Touch Screen Size
    10 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric + Leatherette
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black \ Grey
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Citroen Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR EMI
    EMI31,911 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    14,84,646
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    14,84,646
    Interest Amount
    4,30,004
    Payable Amount
    19,14,650

    Citroen Aircross other Variants

    You 1.2 5 STR
    ₹9.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,49,000
    RTO
    63,430
    Insurance
    45,268
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,58,198
    EMI@20,595/mo
    Plus 1.2 5 STR
    ₹11.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR
    ₹13.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
    ₹14.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR
    ₹14.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone
    ₹14.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
    ₹15.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone
    ₹15.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT
    ₹15.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT
    ₹16.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT Dual Tone
    ₹16.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone
    ₹16.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

