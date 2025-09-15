Aircross is a 7 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 16.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &Aircross is a 7 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 16.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR is 45 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Instantaneous Consumption and specs like:
Engine Type: PURETECH 110
Max Torque: 205 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 511 litres
Mileage of Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR is 17.6 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less