Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone Latest Updates
Aircross is a 5 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 14.85 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: PURETECH 110
Max Torque: 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 444 litres
Mileage of Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone is 18.5 kmpl.
CitroenAircross Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone Price