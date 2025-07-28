AircrossPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
Citroen Aircross Front Right Side
View all Images

CITROEN Aircross

₹8.49 - 14.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
5.0
1
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Get on road priceCheck Offers

Latest Updates on Citroen Aircross

The Citroen Aircross is gaining attention in the highly competitive SUV segment with its unique features, stylish design, and robust performance. Recently launched, the Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition comes with several exciting accessory packages, designed to enhance both aesthetics and functionality. With its striking presence on the road, the Aircross promises to offer an unparalleled driving experience that blends comfort, style, and advanced technology. As a mid-size SUV designed for modern families and adventure enthusiasts alike, the Citroen Aircross is sure to make a statement. Expect an invigorating experience with the Aircross, especially with its range of powerful engine options that cater to various driving needs. 

Citroen Aircross Price

Pricing for the Citroen Aircross ranges from an attractive 8.49 lakh to 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom), offering potential buyers various options depending on their needs and preferences. The affordable starting price attracts those looking for a well-equipped SUV without breaking the bank, while the more premium variants cater to those seeking extra comfort and luxury features.

Citroen Aircross Variants

The Citroen Aircross is available in several variants to suit diverse tastes and requirements:- You 1.2 5 STR: 8,49,000- Plus 1.2 5 STR: 9,99,000- Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR: 11,95,300- Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR: 12,30,300- Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR: 12,69,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone: 12,89,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR: 13,04,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone: 13,24,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT: 13,99,800- Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT: 13,25,300- Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR: 14,34,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT Dual Tone: 14,19,800- Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone: 14,54,800. With varying pricing across these variants, it makes it easy for potential customers to find a model that fits their budget and lifestyle.

Citroen Aircross Launch Date

The Citroen Aircross has established itself in the market since its recent launch, with the Xplorer Edition added to the lineup, introducing customers to a new level of sophistication. The Xplorer Edition features additional accessory packages that promise to enhance the vehicle's appeal without compromising on performance or comfort. 

Citroen Aircross Design and Exterior

The Citroen Aircross stands out with its contemporary design language that combines elegance with a rugged SUV appeal. The front fascia features a bold grille that proudly showcases the Citroen emblem, flanked by distinctive LED headlights that provide excellent visibility. The vehicle’s muscular stance is complemented by well-defined wheel arches and high ground clearance, setting the stage for off-road capability. Additional design elements, such as body decals and striking hood garnishes available in the Xplorer Edition, contribute to its adventurous spirit. The khaki colour inserts in the accessory package add a unique flair, while the stylish alloy wheels enhance the overall aesthetic.

Citroen Aircross Interior

Once inside, the Citroen Aircross continues to impress with a thoughtfully designed cabin that prioritizes comfort and functionality. The seating layout is spacious, offering ample legroom and headroom for passengers, making it suitable for long journeys. The choice of materials throughout the interior reflects premium quality, with soft-touch surfaces and ergonomically designed controls enhancing the overall user experience. Additionally, the dashboard houses an intuitive infotainment system that offers seamless connectivity and entertainment options. Whether you're enjoying your favourite playlist or navigating through Google Maps, the Aircross ensures a smooth and enjoyable drive.

Citroen Aircross Engine Options

The Citroen Aircross features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine available in two states of tune. The Puretech 82 engine delivers 80 bhp and a torque of 115 Nm, while the more powerful Puretech 110 engine offers an output of 108 bhp and 190 Nm of maximum torque. The combination of various transmission options—five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and six-speed automatic—enables the Aircross to compete favourably in the fuel efficiency department.

Citroen Aircross Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage for the Citroen Aircross is 18.5 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 17.6 kmpl for the automatic. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Safety remains a paramount consideration for Citroën, and the Aircross is fitted with an array of protective features designed to safeguard drivers and passengers alike. The vehicle has received impressive safety ratings, reflecting its robust build and innovative engineering. Key safety features include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill-start assist. 

... Read More Read More Icon

Aircross Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 - 1497.0 cc

Aircross: 1199.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.78 kmpl

Aircross: 17.6 - 18.5 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 110.27 bhp

Aircross: 81.0 - 108.62 bhp

View all Aircross Specs and Features

Citroen Aircross Latest News

24 Mar 2025

Citroen offers significant discounts on MY2023 and MY2024 models to boost sales before April 2025 price hikes.Read Full Story

View More

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Aircross.
VS
Citroen Aircross
Citroen Basalt
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Seats Aerial View
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Door View Of Driver Seat
View more
Tap here to expand

Citroen Aircross Alternatives

Citroen Basalt

8.25 - 14.1 Lakhs
Check Offers
AircrossvsBasalt

MG Astor

10 - 18.35 Lakhs
Check Offers
AircrossvsAstor

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Offers
AircrossvsSyros

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.76 - 14.96 Lakhs
Check Offers
AircrossvsJimny

Kia Sonet

8 - 15.74 Lakhs
Check Offers
AircrossvsSonet

Mahindra Thar

11.5 - 17.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
AircrossvsThar

Citroen Aircross Variants

Citroen Aircross price starts at ₹ 8.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen Read More
Filter variants by:
All
Petrol
Manual
Automatic
15 Variants Available
Aircross You 1.2 5 STR₹8.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Aircross Plus 1.2 5 STR₹9.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Wireless Charger
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR₹11.95 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR₹12.3 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR₹12.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone₹12.9 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
View More
Check Offers
Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR₹13.05 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
View More
Check Offers
Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dark Edition₹13.13 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone₹13.25 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Aircross Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT₹13.25 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT₹14 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT Dual Tone₹14.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
View More
Check Offers
Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT Dark Edition₹14.27 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR₹14.35 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Aircross Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone₹14.55 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Citroen Aircross Images

18 images
View All Aircross Images

Citroen Aircross Colours

Citroen Aircross is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Platinum grey
Cosmo blue with polar white
Polar white with platinum grey
Steel grey
Polar white
Cosmo blue
Steel grey with cosmo blue

Citroen Aircross Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque190-205 Nm
Mileage17.6 kmpl
Transmission Manual,Automatic
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Aircross specs and features

Citroen Aircross comparison with similar cars

Citroen Aircross
Citroen Basalt
MG Astor
Kia Syros
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Kia Sonet
Mahindra Thar
Honda Elevate
Hyundai Venue N Line
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Tata Nexon
₹8.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹8.25 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹10 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.76 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹8 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.5 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.91 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.15 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.84 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹8 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.1
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
22 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
161 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
45 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.2
7 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
83 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
4
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Power
109 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
138 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
103 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
119 bhp
Power
118 bhp
Power
99 bhp
Power
113 bhp
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
220 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
134.2 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
172 Nm
Torque
136 Nm
Torque
260 Nm
Length
4323 mm
Length
4352 mm
Length
4323 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3985 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3985 mm
Length
4312 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
4445 mm
Length
3995 mm
Height
1669 mm
Height
1593 mm
Height
1650 mm
Height
1680 mm
Height
1720 mm
Height
1642 mm
Height
1844 mm
Height
1650 mm
Height
1617 mm
Height
1755 mm
Height
1620 mm
Width
1796 mm
Width
1765 mm
Width
1809 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1645 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1820 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1770 mm
Width
1775 mm
Width
1804 mm
Boot Space
511 litres
Boot Space
470 litres
Boot Space
488 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
208 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
458 litres
Boot Space
311 litres
Boot Space
209 litres
Boot Space
382 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Currently viewingAircross vs BasaltAircross vs AstorAircross vs SyrosAircross vs JimnyAircross vs SonetAircross vs TharAircross vs ElevateAircross vs Venue N LineAircross vs XL6Aircross vs Nexon
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Citroen Aircross Mileage

Citroen Aircross in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Citroen Aircross's petrol variant is 17.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Citroen Aircross You 1.2 5 STR comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
You 1.2 5 STR
Plus 1.2 5 STR
Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR
Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dark Edition
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone
Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT Dual Tone
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT Dark Edition
Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR
Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
17.5 kmpl
Citroen Aircross Offers
Delhi
On Citroen Aircross :-Discount Upto ₹ 65,000 + EMI...
Applicable on aircrossyou-12-5-str & 14 more variants
Expiring on 1 Aug
View Offer
View All Offers

Citroen Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
La Maison Citroën Delhi
C-160, Industrial Area Phase1, Naraina Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110028
+91 - 9876313131
La Maison Citroen South Delhi
Safdarjung Enclave, A 2/4, Africa Ave, Opposite Bhikaji Cama Place, Block A 2, P, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 9999614797
See All Citroen Dealers in Delhi

Popular Citroen Cars

View all Citroen Cars

Citroen Aircross EMI

Select Variant:
You 1.2 5 STR
788 km
₹ 8.49 Lakhs*
Select Variant
You 1.2 5 STR
788 km
₹8.49 Lakhs*
Plus 1.2 5 STR
788 km
₹9.99 Lakhs*
Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR
833 km
₹11.95 Lakhs*
Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
833 km
₹12.3 Lakhs*
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR
833 km
₹12.7 Lakhs*
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone
833 km
₹12.9 Lakhs*
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
833 km
₹13.05 Lakhs*
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dark Edition
833 km
₹13.13 Lakhs*
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone
833 km
₹13.25 Lakhs*
Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT
792 km
₹13.25 Lakhs*
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT
792 km
₹14 Lakhs*
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT Dual Tone
792 km
₹14.2 Lakhs*
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT Dark Edition
792 km
₹14.27 Lakhs*
Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR
792 km
₹14.35 Lakhs*
Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone
792 km
₹14.55 Lakhs*
EMI ₹14934.68/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Citroen Aircross User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
Write a Review
Perfect highway cruiser
This car has a stylish and attractive design along with good safety features. The Citroën C3 Aircross stands out with its good looks and high ground clearance.By: Amman surve (Jul 27, 2025)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

SUV Cars
SUV Cars Under 10 Lakhs
Petrol Cars
Upcoming SUV Cars
7 Seater Cars
Best Mileage Cars
Automatic Cars

Citroen Aircross FAQs

What is the mileage of Citroen Aircross?

The Citroen Aircross offers a competitive mileage of 17.6 kmpl.

Which is the top variant of Citroen Aircross?

The top variant of Citroen Aircross is the Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.

What is the seating capacity of Citroen Aircross?

Citroen Aircross is a 5-7 Seater SUV.

What are the fuel options available for Citroen Aircross?

The Citroen Aircross comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 17.6 kmpl.

What are the key specifications of the Citroen Aircross?

The Citroen Aircross comes with 1199 engine. It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options. With 15 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

Latest Cars in India 2025

MG Cyberster

₹74.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Renault Triber

₹6.3 - 9.17 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

MG M9 EV

₹69.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

₹46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Tesla Model Y

₹59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra Bolero

₹9.79 - 10.91 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Mahindra Thar

₹11.5 - 17.62 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.99 - 25.42 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Mahindra Thar ROXX

₹12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Volvo XC60 Facelift

₹72.5 - 74 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

VinFast VF7

₹60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Hyundai Palisade

₹50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Tata Avinya

₹30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Kia Sportage

₹25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew CarsCitroen CarsCitroen Aircross