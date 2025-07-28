Latest Updates on Citroen Aircross

The Citroen Aircross is gaining attention in the highly competitive SUV segment with its unique features, stylish design, and robust performance. Recently launched, the Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition comes with several exciting accessory packages, designed to enhance both aesthetics and functionality. With its striking presence on the road, the Aircross promises to offer an unparalleled driving experience that blends comfort, style, and advanced technology. As a mid-size SUV designed for modern families and adventure enthusiasts alike, the Citroen Aircross is sure to make a statement. Expect an invigorating experience with the Aircross, especially with its range of powerful engine options that cater to various driving needs.

Citroen Aircross Price

Pricing for the Citroen Aircross ranges from an attractive ₹8.49 lakh to ₹14.55 lakh (ex-showroom), offering potential buyers various options depending on their needs and preferences. The affordable starting price attracts those looking for a well-equipped SUV without breaking the bank, while the more premium variants cater to those seeking extra comfort and luxury features.

Citroen Aircross Variants

The Citroen Aircross is available in several variants to suit diverse tastes and requirements:- You 1.2 5 STR: ₹8,49,000- Plus 1.2 5 STR: ₹9,99,000- Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR: ₹11,95,300- Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR: ₹12,30,300- Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR: ₹12,69,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone: ₹12,89,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR: ₹13,04,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone: ₹13,24,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT: ₹13,99,800- Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT: ₹13,25,300- Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR: ₹14,34,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT Dual Tone: ₹14,19,800- Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone: ₹14,54,800. With varying pricing across these variants, it makes it easy for potential customers to find a model that fits their budget and lifestyle.

Citroen Aircross Launch Date

The Citroen Aircross has established itself in the market since its recent launch, with the Xplorer Edition added to the lineup, introducing customers to a new level of sophistication. The Xplorer Edition features additional accessory packages that promise to enhance the vehicle's appeal without compromising on performance or comfort.

Citroen Aircross Design and Exterior

The Citroen Aircross stands out with its contemporary design language that combines elegance with a rugged SUV appeal. The front fascia features a bold grille that proudly showcases the Citroen emblem, flanked by distinctive LED headlights that provide excellent visibility. The vehicle’s muscular stance is complemented by well-defined wheel arches and high ground clearance, setting the stage for off-road capability. Additional design elements, such as body decals and striking hood garnishes available in the Xplorer Edition, contribute to its adventurous spirit. The khaki colour inserts in the accessory package add a unique flair, while the stylish alloy wheels enhance the overall aesthetic.

Citroen Aircross Interior

Once inside, the Citroen Aircross continues to impress with a thoughtfully designed cabin that prioritizes comfort and functionality. The seating layout is spacious, offering ample legroom and headroom for passengers, making it suitable for long journeys. The choice of materials throughout the interior reflects premium quality, with soft-touch surfaces and ergonomically designed controls enhancing the overall user experience. Additionally, the dashboard houses an intuitive infotainment system that offers seamless connectivity and entertainment options. Whether you're enjoying your favourite playlist or navigating through Google Maps, the Aircross ensures a smooth and enjoyable drive.

Citroen Aircross Engine Options

The Citroen Aircross features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine available in two states of tune. The Puretech 82 engine delivers 80 bhp and a torque of 115 Nm, while the more powerful Puretech 110 engine offers an output of 108 bhp and 190 Nm of maximum torque. The combination of various transmission options—five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and six-speed automatic—enables the Aircross to compete favourably in the fuel efficiency department.

Citroen Aircross Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage for the Citroen Aircross is 18.5 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 17.6 kmpl for the automatic. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Safety remains a paramount consideration for Citroën, and the Aircross is fitted with an array of protective features designed to safeguard drivers and passengers alike. The vehicle has received impressive safety ratings, reflecting its robust build and innovative engineering. Key safety features include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill-start assist.