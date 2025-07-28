The Citroen Aircross is gaining attention in the highly competitive SUV segment with its unique features, stylish design, and robust performance. Recently launched, the Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition comes with several exciting accessory packages, designed to enhance both aesthetics and functionality. With its striking presence on the road, the Aircross promises to offer an unparalleled driving experience that blends comfort, style, and advanced technology. As a mid-size SUV designed for modern families and adventure enthusiasts alike, the Citroen Aircross is sure to make a statement. Expect an invigorating experience with the Aircross, especially with its range of powerful engine options that cater to various driving needs.
Pricing for the Citroen Aircross ranges from an attractive ₹8.49 lakh to ₹14.55 lakh (ex-showroom), offering potential buyers various options depending on their needs and preferences. The affordable starting price attracts those looking for a well-equipped SUV without breaking the bank, while the more premium variants cater to those seeking extra comfort and luxury features.
The Citroen Aircross is available in several variants to suit diverse tastes and requirements:- You 1.2 5 STR: ₹8,49,000- Plus 1.2 5 STR: ₹9,99,000- Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR: ₹11,95,300- Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR: ₹12,30,300- Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR: ₹12,69,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone: ₹12,89,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR: ₹13,04,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone: ₹13,24,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT: ₹13,99,800- Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT: ₹13,25,300- Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR: ₹14,34,800- Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT Dual Tone: ₹14,19,800- Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone: ₹14,54,800. With varying pricing across these variants, it makes it easy for potential customers to find a model that fits their budget and lifestyle.
The Citroen Aircross has established itself in the market since its recent launch, with the Xplorer Edition added to the lineup, introducing customers to a new level of sophistication. The Xplorer Edition features additional accessory packages that promise to enhance the vehicle's appeal without compromising on performance or comfort.
The Citroen Aircross stands out with its contemporary design language that combines elegance with a rugged SUV appeal. The front fascia features a bold grille that proudly showcases the Citroen emblem, flanked by distinctive LED headlights that provide excellent visibility. The vehicle’s muscular stance is complemented by well-defined wheel arches and high ground clearance, setting the stage for off-road capability. Additional design elements, such as body decals and striking hood garnishes available in the Xplorer Edition, contribute to its adventurous spirit. The khaki colour inserts in the accessory package add a unique flair, while the stylish alloy wheels enhance the overall aesthetic.
Once inside, the Citroen Aircross continues to impress with a thoughtfully designed cabin that prioritizes comfort and functionality. The seating layout is spacious, offering ample legroom and headroom for passengers, making it suitable for long journeys. The choice of materials throughout the interior reflects premium quality, with soft-touch surfaces and ergonomically designed controls enhancing the overall user experience. Additionally, the dashboard houses an intuitive infotainment system that offers seamless connectivity and entertainment options. Whether you're enjoying your favourite playlist or navigating through Google Maps, the Aircross ensures a smooth and enjoyable drive.
The Citroen Aircross features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine available in two states of tune. The Puretech 82 engine delivers 80 bhp and a torque of 115 Nm, while the more powerful Puretech 110 engine offers an output of 108 bhp and 190 Nm of maximum torque. The combination of various transmission options—five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and six-speed automatic—enables the Aircross to compete favourably in the fuel efficiency department.
ARAI-claimed mileage for the Citroen Aircross is 18.5 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 17.6 kmpl for the automatic. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
Safety remains a paramount consideration for Citroën, and the Aircross is fitted with an array of protective features designed to safeguard drivers and passengers alike. The vehicle has received impressive safety ratings, reflecting its robust build and innovative engineering. Key safety features include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill-start assist.
Category Average: 1199.0 - 1497.0 cc
Aircross: 1199.0 cc
Category Average: 17.78 kmpl
Aircross: 17.6 - 18.5 kmpl
Category Average: 110.27 bhp
Aircross: 81.0 - 108.62 bhp
Citroen offers significant discounts on MY2023 and MY2024 models to boost sales before April 2025 price hikes.Read Full Story
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|190-205 Nm
|Mileage
|17.6 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Citroen Aircross
₹8.49 Lakhs*
₹8.25 Lakhs*
₹10 Lakhs*
₹9 Lakhs*
₹12.76 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
₹11.5 Lakhs*
₹11.91 Lakhs*
₹12.15 Lakhs*
₹11.84 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
5 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
22 Reviews
User Rating
161 Reviews
User Rating
45 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
7 Reviews
User Rating
83 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
4
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Power
109 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
138 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
103 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
119 bhp
Power
118 bhp
Power
99 bhp
Power
113 bhp
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
220 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
134.2 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
172 Nm
Torque
136 Nm
Torque
260 Nm
Length
4323 mm
Length
4352 mm
Length
4323 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3985 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3985 mm
Length
4312 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
4445 mm
Length
3995 mm
Height
1669 mm
Height
1593 mm
Height
1650 mm
Height
1680 mm
Height
1720 mm
Height
1642 mm
Height
1844 mm
Height
1650 mm
Height
1617 mm
Height
1755 mm
Height
1620 mm
Width
1796 mm
Width
1765 mm
Width
1809 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1645 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1820 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1770 mm
Width
1775 mm
Width
1804 mm
Boot Space
511 litres
Boot Space
470 litres
Boot Space
488 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
208 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
458 litres
Boot Space
311 litres
Boot Space
209 litres
Boot Space
382 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
|Currently viewing
|Aircross vs Basalt
|Aircross vs Astor
|Aircross vs Syros
|Aircross vs Jimny
|Aircross vs Sonet
|Aircross vs Thar
|Aircross vs Elevate
|Aircross vs Venue N Line
|Aircross vs XL6
|Aircross vs Nexon
Popular Citroen Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating
The Citroen Aircross offers a competitive mileage of 17.6 kmpl.
The top variant of Citroen Aircross is the Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
Citroen Aircross is a 5-7 Seater SUV.
The Citroen Aircross comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 17.6 kmpl.
The Citroen Aircross comes with 1199 engine. It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options. With 15 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.
Latest Cars in India 2025
Popular Cars in India 2025
Upcoming Cars in India 2025