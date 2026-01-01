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BYD Sealion 7 Front Left Side
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BYD Sealion 7 Front View
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BYD Sealion 7 Grille
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BYD Sealion 7 Headlight
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BYD Sealion 7 Rear Right Side
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BYD Sealion 7 Taillight
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BYD Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition

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51.26 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition

Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition Prices

The Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition, featuring a 82.56 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 567 km, is priced at ₹51.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition Range

The Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 567 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition Colours

The Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition is available in 4 colour options: Shark Grey, Aurora White, Atlantic Grey, Cosmic Black.

Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition Battery & Range

The Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition is powered by a 82.56 kWh battery pack that allows for 567 km of claimed range per charge.

Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition include the Hyundai Ioniq 5 priced ₹55.7 Lakhs and the BMW iX1 LWB priced ₹49 Lakhs.

Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition Specs & Features

The Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heads Up Display (HUD), Rear Defogger, Air Purifier, Heater, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers and Rear Wiper.

BYD Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition Price

Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition

₹51.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,40,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,56,285
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
51,25,785
EMI@1,10,173/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BYD Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
82.56 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Rear Axle)
Driving Range
567 km
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp, 380 Nm
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4830 mm
Wheelbase
2930 mm
Kerb Weight
2225 kg
Height
1620 mm
Width
1925 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
500 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000 Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
8 Years

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired + Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
11 Airbags
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front Seats (Cooled)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
BYD Sealion 7 Premium Anniversary Edition EMI
EMI99,156 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
46,13,206
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
46,13,206
Interest Amount
13,36,141
Payable Amount
59,49,347

BYD Sealion 7 other Variants

Sealion 7 Premium

₹51.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,40,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,56,285
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
51,25,785
EMI@1,10,173/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Sealion 7 Performance

₹57.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,90,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
2,38,858
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
57,54,358
EMI@1,23,684/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sealion 7 Performance Anniversary Edition

₹56.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,90,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
1,71,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
56,87,066
EMI@1,22,237/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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Sealion 7vsIoniq 5
BMW iX1 LWB

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Sealion 7vsiX1 LWB
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
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Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs
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Sealion 7vsModel Y
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41 Lakhs
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