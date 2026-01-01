The Sealion 7 Performance Anniversary Edition, featuring a 82.56 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 542 km, is priced at ₹56.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Sealion 7 Performance Anniversary Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 542 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sealion 7 Performance Anniversary Edition is available in 4 colour options: Shark Grey, Aurora White, Atlantic Grey, Cosmic Black.
The Sealion 7 Performance Anniversary Edition is powered by a 82.56 kWh battery pack that allows for 542 km of claimed range per charge.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Sealion 7 Performance Anniversary Edition include the Hyundai Ioniq 5 priced ₹55.7 Lakhs and the BMW iX1 LWB priced ₹49 Lakhs.
The Sealion 7 Performance Anniversary Edition has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Air Purifier, Heater, Heads Up Display (HUD), Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers and Rear Wiper.