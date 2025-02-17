hamburger icon
Cars & BikesNew CarsBYDSealion 7On Road Price in Bengaluru
Sealion 7Specs & FeaturesImages

BYD Sealion 7 On Road Price in Bengaluru

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
BYD Sealion 7 Front Left Side
1/16
BYD Sealion 7 Front View
2/16
BYD Sealion 7 Grille
3/16
BYD Sealion 7 Headlight
4/16
BYD Sealion 7 Rear Right Side
5/16
BYD Sealion 7 Taillight
View all Images
6/16
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
48.9 - 54.9 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bengaluru
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Sealion 7 Price in Bengaluru

BYD Sealion 7 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 51.32 Lakhs. The on road price for BYD Sealion 7 top variant goes up to Rs. 57.55 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
BYD Sealion 7 Premium₹ 51.32 Lakhs
BYD Sealion 7 Performance₹ 57.55 Lakhs
...Read More

BYD Sealion 7 Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Premium

₹51.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
82.56 KWh
215 Kmph
567 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
48,90,000
RTO
26,000
Insurance
2,15,721
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Bengaluru)
51,32,221
EMI@1,10,311/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Performance

₹57.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
82.56 KWh
215 Kmph
542 Km
Add to Compare
View breakup

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

BYD Sealion 7 Alternatives

BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iX1 LWB Price in Bengaluru
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
EX40 Price in Bengaluru
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

46.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ioniq 5 Price in Bengaluru
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

62.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
C40 Recharge Price in Bengaluru
Kia EV6

Kia EV6

60.97 - 65.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
EV6 Price in Bengaluru
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iX1 Price in Bengaluru

Popular BYD Cars

  • Popular
  • rhs image

    BYD Atto 3

    24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BYD Seal

    41 - 53 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BYD eMAX 7

    26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    View all  BYD Cars

    BYD Sealion 7 News

    View all
     BYD Sealion 7 News

    BYD Sealion 7 Videos

    View all
     

    Top Electric Cars

    View allPopular Electric Cars

    BYD Sealion 7 FAQs

    The on-road price of BYD Sealion 7 Performance in Bengaluru is Rs. 57.55 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for BYD Sealion 7 Performance in Bengaluru amount to Rs. 26,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BYD Sealion 7 in Bengaluru is Rs. 1.04 Lakhs.
    The insurance charges for BYD Sealion 7 Performance in Bengaluru are Rs. 2.39 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
    The detailed price breakup for BYD Sealion 7 Performance in Bengaluru includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 54.90 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 26,000, insurance - Rs. 2.39 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 57.55 Lakhs.

    Latest Cars in India 2025

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

    4.2 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Volvo XC90

    Volvo XC90

    1.03 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW 3 Series LWB

    BMW 3 Series LWB

    62.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BYD Sealion 7

    BYD Sealion 7

    48.9 - 54.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Audi RS Q8

    Audi RS Q8

    2.49 Cr
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2025

    Mahindra BE 6

    Mahindra BE 6

    18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6.2 - 10.32 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2025

    Aston Martin Vanquish

    Aston Martin Vanquish

    5.5 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    22 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    VinFast VF7

    VinFast VF7

    60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Avinya

    Tata Avinya

    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details