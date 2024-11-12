What is the on-road price of BYD eMAX 7 in New Delhi? The on-road price of BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR in New Delhi is Rs. 31.49 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BYD eMAX 7 in New Delhi? The RTO charges for BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR in New Delhi amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BYD eMAX 7 in New Delhi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BYD eMAX 7 in New Delhi is Rs. 57,136.

What are the insurance charges for BYD eMAX 7 in New Delhi? The insurance charges for BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR in New Delhi are Rs. 1.42 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.